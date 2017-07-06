Metro Crossword Answers July 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Protest banner
|PLACARD
|Darling
|BELOVED
|Act
|PERFORM
|Peru beast
|LLAMA
|Ludo or Scrabble, … game
|BOARD
|Absurd pretence
|CHARADE
|Father Christmas, … Claus
|SANTA
|Fir tree secretion
|RESIN
|Condition
|STATE
|Lion zodiac sign
|LEO
|Throw out, get … of
|RID
|Sailing boat
|YACHT
|Introduces baby to solid food
|WEANS
|Revolt (against)
|REBEL
|Assuage
|PLACATE
|Opposite of south
|NORTH
|Confiscates
|TAKES
|Study of environment
|ECOLOGY
|Unhappiness
|SADNESS
|Sensation
|FEELING
|Prepare & issue (book)
|PUBLISH
|Achieve
|ATTAIN
|Valuable wool
|ALPACA
|Inactive
|DORMANT
|Able to float
|BUOYANT
|Make flexible, … up
|LIMBER
|Lyrics
|VOCALS
|Numbs
|DEADENS
|Rose prickle
|THORN
|Spooky
|EERIE
|Furtive
|SLY
|Crescent
|ARC
|Consume food
|EAT
|Brief sharp pains
|TWINGES
|Female warriors
|AMAZONS
|Divert (4,3)
|HEADOFF
|Shutting
|CLOSING
|Assented
|AGREED
|Orb
|SPHERE
|Rewrite on keyboard machine
|RETYPE
|Skimpy two-piece swimsuit
|BIKINI