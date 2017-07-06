Metro Crossword Answers July 6th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Protest banner PLACARD
Darling BELOVED
Act PERFORM
Peru beast LLAMA
Ludo or Scrabble, … game BOARD
Absurd pretence CHARADE
Father Christmas, … Claus SANTA
Fir tree secretion RESIN
Condition STATE
Lion zodiac sign LEO
Throw out, get … of RID
Sailing boat YACHT
Introduces baby to solid food WEANS
Revolt (against) REBEL
Assuage PLACATE
Opposite of south NORTH
Confiscates TAKES
Study of environment ECOLOGY
Unhappiness SADNESS
Sensation FEELING
Prepare & issue (book) PUBLISH
Achieve ATTAIN
Valuable wool ALPACA
Inactive DORMANT
Able to float BUOYANT
Make flexible, … up LIMBER
Lyrics VOCALS
Numbs DEADENS
Rose prickle THORN
Spooky EERIE
Furtive SLY
Crescent ARC
Consume food EAT
Brief sharp pains TWINGES
Female warriors AMAZONS
Divert (4,3) HEADOFF
Shutting CLOSING
Assented AGREED
Orb SPHERE
Rewrite on keyboard machine RETYPE
Skimpy two-piece swimsuit BIKINI