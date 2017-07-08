Metro Crossword Answers July 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Extreme (measures)
|DRASTIC
|Evaporated (5,2)
|DRIEDUP
|Make on small-scale or greatly reduce in size
|MINIATURISE
|Kid
|TOT
|Cover
|LID
|Elector
|VOTER
|Expel (barrister)
|DISBAR
|Hawaiian garland
|LEI
|French friend
|AMI
|Batty
|MAD
|Prize
|AWARD
|Hangman’s loop
|NOOSE
|Chewing pellet
|GUM
|Mat
|RUG
|I am, you …
|ARE
|Bestow (knowledge)
|IMPART
|Bushy plant
|SHRUB
|Pester
|NAG
|Hotel or tavern
|INN
|Allotments
|ALLOCATIONS
|Pickled cucumber
|GHERKIN
|Vulgar
|OBSCENE
|Trial showing
|DEMO
|Over & over again (2,7)
|ADNAUSEAM
|Heartless
|CRUEL
|Diminishing
|DWINDLING
|Overthrow, coup … (1’4)
|DETAT
|Faded away (7,3)
|PETEREDOUT
|Magician’s chant
|ABRACADABRA
|Habitat or natural surroundings
|ENVIRONMENT
|Appalling
|DISGUSTING
|Stimulation hormone
|ADRENALIN
|Voice amplifier
|MEGAPHONE
|Wash soap from
|RINSE
|Lizard
|GECKO
|… of Capri
|ISLE