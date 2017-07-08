Metro Crossword Answers July 8th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Extreme (measures) DRASTIC
Evaporated (5,2) DRIEDUP
Make on small-scale or greatly reduce in size MINIATURISE
Kid TOT
Cover LID
Elector VOTER
Expel (barrister) DISBAR
Hawaiian garland LEI
French friend AMI
Batty MAD
Prize AWARD
Hangman’s loop NOOSE
Chewing pellet GUM
Mat RUG
I am, you … ARE
Bestow (knowledge) IMPART
Bushy plant SHRUB
Pester NAG
Hotel or tavern INN
Allotments ALLOCATIONS
Pickled cucumber GHERKIN
Vulgar OBSCENE
Trial showing DEMO
Over & over again (2,7) ADNAUSEAM
Heartless CRUEL
Diminishing DWINDLING
Overthrow, coup … (1’4) DETAT
Faded away (7,3) PETEREDOUT
Magician’s chant ABRACADABRA
Habitat or natural surroundings ENVIRONMENT
Appalling DISGUSTING
Stimulation hormone ADRENALIN
Voice amplifier MEGAPHONE
Wash soap from RINSE
Lizard GECKO
… of Capri ISLE