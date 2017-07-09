Metro Crossword Answers July 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro July 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fierce storm or Shakespeare drama, The …
|TEMPEST
|Failed (exam)
|FLUNKED
|Creative and inventive
|IMAGINATIVE
|Genetic code carrier (1,1,1)
|DNA
|Combustion or cigarette residue
|ASH
|Noodle food
|PASTA
|Australian gumleaf-eating marsupials
|KOALAS
|Liqueur, … Maria
|TIA
|Sheltered side
|LEE
|The Feds (1,1,1)
|FBI
|Camel-like animal
|LLAMA
|Casualty room carer
|NURSE
|Audio discs (1,2)
|CDS
|Used to be
|WAS
|Major computer firm (1,1,1)
|IBM
|Kayaks
|CANOES
|Well done!
|BRAVO
|Alias (1,1,1)
|AKA
|Chinese lunch, yum …
|CHA
|Medical listening tool
|STETHOSCOPE
|Brutal people
|SADISTS
|Bare-skin enthusiasts
|NUDISTS
|Musical threesome
|TRIO
|Rissoles
|MEATBALLS
|Royal headwear
|TIARA
|Scares
|FRIGHTENS
|Honour & glory
|KUDOS
|Converts into stage play
|DRAMATISES
|Several intakes of breath
|INHALATIONS
|Citizens living overseas
|EXPATRIATES
|Rejections (5-5)
|KNOCKBACKS
|Legislators
|LAWMAKERS
|Fierce or savage
|FEROCIOUS
|Hollywood prize, Academy …
|AWARD
|Pale-faced
|ASHEN
|Gets married
|WEDS