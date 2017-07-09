Metro Crossword Answers July 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Fierce storm or Shakespeare drama, The … TEMPEST
Failed (exam) FLUNKED
Creative and inventive IMAGINATIVE
Genetic code carrier (1,1,1) DNA
Combustion or cigarette residue ASH
Noodle food PASTA
Australian gumleaf-eating marsupials KOALAS
Liqueur, … Maria TIA
Sheltered side LEE
The Feds (1,1,1) FBI
Camel-like animal LLAMA
Casualty room carer NURSE
Audio discs (1,2) CDS
Used to be WAS
Major computer firm (1,1,1) IBM
Kayaks CANOES
Well done! BRAVO
Alias (1,1,1) AKA
Chinese lunch, yum … CHA
Medical listening tool STETHOSCOPE
Brutal people SADISTS
Bare-skin enthusiasts NUDISTS
Musical threesome TRIO
Rissoles MEATBALLS
Royal headwear TIARA
Scares FRIGHTENS
Honour & glory KUDOS
Converts into stage play DRAMATISES
Several intakes of breath INHALATIONS
Citizens living overseas EXPATRIATES
Rejections (5-5) KNOCKBACKS
Legislators LAWMAKERS
Fierce or savage FEROCIOUS
Hollywood prize, Academy … AWARD
Pale-faced ASHEN
Gets married WEDS