Metro Crossword Answers June 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Migraines HEADACHES
North American deer MOOSE
Feelings VIBES
Flow slowly TRICKLE
Annoy constantly NAG
Wine fruit GRAPES
Cosy SNUG
Lost weight SLIMMED
Replacement actor (5-2) STANDIN
Rifle knife BAYONET
Curvaceous SHAPELY
Remove wrapping from UNDO
Stupidity IDIOCY
Uncooked RAW
Leave behind ABANDON
Notions IDEAS
Arch-rival ENEMY
Full of vitality SPRIGHTLY
Refuge HAVEN
Uncertainty of meaning AMBIGUITY
Mission ASSIGNMENT
Married man HUSBAND
Couches SETTEES
Primary MAIN
Closest relative, next … (2,3) OFKIN
Unexpected crisis EMERGENCY
Making immobile PARALYSING
Bring to heel SUBJUGATE
Most dismal DREARIEST
News TIDINGS
Plumper STOUTER
Hang DRAPE
Flimsy WISPY
Anxious EDGY