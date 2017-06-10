Metro Crossword Answers June 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Migraines
|HEADACHES
|North American deer
|MOOSE
|Feelings
|VIBES
|Flow slowly
|TRICKLE
|Annoy constantly
|NAG
|Wine fruit
|GRAPES
|Cosy
|SNUG
|Lost weight
|SLIMMED
|Replacement actor (5-2)
|STANDIN
|Rifle knife
|BAYONET
|Curvaceous
|SHAPELY
|Remove wrapping from
|UNDO
|Stupidity
|IDIOCY
|Uncooked
|RAW
|Leave behind
|ABANDON
|Notions
|IDEAS
|Arch-rival
|ENEMY
|Full of vitality
|SPRIGHTLY
|Refuge
|HAVEN
|Uncertainty of meaning
|AMBIGUITY
|Mission
|ASSIGNMENT
|Married man
|HUSBAND
|Couches
|SETTEES
|Primary
|MAIN
|Closest relative, next … (2,3)
|OFKIN
|Unexpected crisis
|EMERGENCY
|Making immobile
|PARALYSING
|Bring to heel
|SUBJUGATE
|Most dismal
|DREARIEST
|News
|TIDINGS
|Plumper
|STOUTER
|Hang
|DRAPE
|Flimsy
|WISPY
|Anxious
|EDGY