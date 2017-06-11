Metro Crossword Answers June 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|US cattle farmer
|RANCHER
|Make believe (4-3)
|PLAYACT
|Skin creams
|LOTIONS
|Unfulfilled
|UNMET
|Raise spirits of
|ELATE
|Rubbers
|ERASERS
|Rage
|ANGER
|Side dish
|SALAD
|Browns (meat) quickly
|SEARS
|Animal doctor
|VET
|Cert, in the …
|BAG
|Soothe
|ALLAY
|Gold or tin
|METAL
|Local regulation
|BYLAW
|Peculiar person
|ODDBALL
|Australian gems
|OPALS
|Master of Ceremonies
|EMCEE
|Sovereign’s rod
|SCEPTRE
|Gathers
|AMASSES
|Dwelt
|RESIDED
|Denial
|REFUSAL
|Grated spice
|NUTMEG
|Rope used to lead a horse
|HALTER
|City bustle (3,4)
|RATRACE
|Trailblazer
|PIONEER
|Estimate (damages)
|ASSESS
|Beset
|ASSAIL
|Pieces of cotton
|THREADS
|Add-on
|EXTRA
|London’s Westminster …
|ABBEY
|Body of water, Dead …
|SEA
|Trouble
|AIL
|Furtive
|SLY
|Floor-cleaning liquid
|AMMONIA
|Books of accounts
|LEDGERS
|Plug converter
|ADAPTOR
|Cheeped
|TWEETED
|Deep shock
|TRAUMA
|Bereavements
|LOSSES
|Haemorrhages
|BLEEDS
|Was without
|LACKED