Metro Crossword Answers June 11th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
US cattle farmer RANCHER
Make believe (4-3) PLAYACT
Skin creams LOTIONS
Unfulfilled UNMET
Raise spirits of ELATE
Rubbers ERASERS
Rage ANGER
Side dish SALAD
Browns (meat) quickly SEARS
Animal doctor VET
Cert, in the … BAG
Soothe ALLAY
Gold or tin METAL
Local regulation BYLAW
Peculiar person ODDBALL
Australian gems OPALS
Master of Ceremonies EMCEE
Sovereign’s rod SCEPTRE
Gathers AMASSES
Dwelt RESIDED
Denial REFUSAL
Grated spice NUTMEG
Rope used to lead a horse HALTER
City bustle (3,4) RATRACE
Trailblazer PIONEER
Estimate (damages) ASSESS
Beset ASSAIL
Pieces of cotton THREADS
Add-on EXTRA
London’s Westminster … ABBEY
Body of water, Dead … SEA
Trouble AIL
Furtive SLY
Floor-cleaning liquid AMMONIA
Books of accounts LEDGERS
Plug converter ADAPTOR
Cheeped TWEETED
Deep shock TRAUMA
Bereavements LOSSES
Haemorrhages BLEEDS
Was without LACKED