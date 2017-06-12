Metro Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Musical climaxes CRESCENDOS
Resound ECHO
Postpone DEFER
World wonder, Hanging Gardens … (2,7) OFBABYLON
Illuminated (sports field) FLOODLIT
Jeans fabric DENIM
Childhood disease MEASLES
Become calm (3,4) DIEDOWN
Continually (2,3,2) ONANDON
Aerial ANTENNA
… & chairs TABLE
Women/fish MERMAIDS
Silent NOISELESS
Was fond of LIKED
Whirlpool EDDY
Beachfront promenades ESPLANADES
Cipher CODE
Pixie ELF
Interesting antique CURIO
Pasta ribbons NOODLES
Flew around (planet) ORBITED
Part of gut COLON
Decorative ORNAMENTAL
Compliant OBEDIENT
Peru beast LLAMA
Significance IMPORTANCE
Having run (stockings) LADDERED
Possessed OWNED
Digits NUMBERS
Spray can AEROSOL
Construct BUILD
Utterly exhausted (3,2) ALLIN
Dedicatory poems ODES
Young goat KID