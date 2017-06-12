Metro Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Musical climaxes
|CRESCENDOS
|Resound
|ECHO
|Postpone
|DEFER
|World wonder, Hanging Gardens … (2,7)
|OFBABYLON
|Illuminated (sports field)
|FLOODLIT
|Jeans fabric
|DENIM
|Childhood disease
|MEASLES
|Become calm (3,4)
|DIEDOWN
|Continually (2,3,2)
|ONANDON
|Aerial
|ANTENNA
|… & chairs
|TABLE
|Women/fish
|MERMAIDS
|Silent
|NOISELESS
|Was fond of
|LIKED
|Whirlpool
|EDDY
|Beachfront promenades
|ESPLANADES
|Cipher
|CODE
|Pixie
|ELF
|Interesting antique
|CURIO
|Pasta ribbons
|NOODLES
|Flew around (planet)
|ORBITED
|Part of gut
|COLON
|Decorative
|ORNAMENTAL
|Compliant
|OBEDIENT
|Peru beast
|LLAMA
|Significance
|IMPORTANCE
|Having run (stockings)
|LADDERED
|Possessed
|OWNED
|Digits
|NUMBERS
|Spray can
|AEROSOL
|Construct
|BUILD
|Utterly exhausted (3,2)
|ALLIN
|Dedicatory poems
|ODES
|Young goat
|KID