Metro Crossword Answers June 13th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Parent’s father
|GRANDDAD
|Spanish fleet
|ARMADA
|Inoculating
|VACCINATING
|TV transmission band (1,1,1)
|VHF
|Massage
|RUB
|Saw us through, … us over
|TIDED
|Aged artefact
|RELIC
|Harebrained and unreliable
|IRRESPONSIBLE
|Tills (4,9)
|CASHREGISTERS
|Electrical units
|VOLTS
|Quarrelled
|ROWED
|Hot drink
|TEA
|Capture (criminal)
|NAB
|False leads (3,8)
|REDHERRINGS
|Wiped out
|ERASED
|Make
|ASSEMBLE
|Rule (country)
|GOVERN
|Alphabet (1,1,1)
|ABC
|Aimless person
|DRIFTER
|Hollywood prize, Academy …
|AWARD
|Best wishes
|REGARDS
|Blacksmith’s block
|ANVIL
|Influenced
|AFFECTED
|Within house
|INDOORS
|Sets (trap)
|BAITS
|Sweetened
|SUGARED
|Assailed
|BESET
|Hunt among refuse
|SCAVENGE
|Book (restaurant table)
|RESERVE
|Sign back of cheque
|ENDORSE
|Harass
|HASSLE
|Scales zodiac sign
|LIBRA
|Unwanted plants
|WEEDS
|Pen tip
|NIB