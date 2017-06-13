Metro Crossword Answers June 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Parent’s father GRANDDAD
Spanish fleet ARMADA
Inoculating VACCINATING
TV transmission band (1,1,1) VHF
Massage RUB
Saw us through, … us over TIDED
Aged artefact RELIC
Harebrained and unreliable IRRESPONSIBLE
Tills (4,9) CASHREGISTERS
Electrical units VOLTS
Quarrelled ROWED
Hot drink TEA
Capture (criminal) NAB
False leads (3,8) REDHERRINGS
Wiped out ERASED
Make ASSEMBLE
Rule (country) GOVERN
Alphabet (1,1,1) ABC
Aimless person DRIFTER
Hollywood prize, Academy … AWARD
Best wishes REGARDS
Blacksmith’s block ANVIL
Influenced AFFECTED
Within house INDOORS
Sets (trap) BAITS
Sweetened SUGARED
Assailed BESET
Hunt among refuse SCAVENGE
Book (restaurant table) RESERVE
Sign back of cheque ENDORSE
Harass HASSLE
Scales zodiac sign LIBRA
Unwanted plants WEEDS
Pen tip NIB