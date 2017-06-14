Metro Crossword Answers June 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Theatrical failure FLOP
Lengthy movie EPIC
Obsessive toilers WORKAHOLICS
Give temporarily LEND
Sacred song HYMN
Catch sight of ESPY
Political power group BLOC
Papa DAD
Droop SAG
Owned HAD
Grecian vase URN
Rhyme, … Willie Winkie WEE
Get by COPE
Sink outlet pipe DRAIN
Brainwave IDEA
Paper quantity REAM
Cargo LOAD
Fizzy drink SODA
Fungus MOULD
Per, for … EACH
Printing fluid INK
Globe ORB
Due time (1,1,1) ETA
Piece of turf SOD
Small ocean SEA
Twinge (of guilt) PANG
Chinese dish, fried … RICE
Orange rind PEEL
Rear (of legs) HIND
Of housing RESIDENTIAL
Schoolgirl LASS
Russian ruler TSAR
Manicured (nails) FILED
Confessed (5,2) OWNEDUP
Pea casings PODS
Endorse OKAY
Porcelain CHINA
Smooth-tongued GLIB
Reflected sound ECHO
Mentally ready, … up PSYCHED
Beaten with rod CANED
Play on words PUN
High or … LOW
Priest’s lectures SERMONS
Cross-examined GRILLED
Showed tape again RERAN
Northern sea duck EIDER
Audio discs (1,2) CDS
Beaver-built barrier DAM
Bob head NOD
Combustion residue ASH
Nappies DIAPERS
Makes rope descent ABSEILS
Nearest relative, next of … KIN
French yes OUI
Dismiss (from college) EXPEL
Woodwind instruments OBOES
Snake, death … ADDER
Beers ALES
Manner of walking GAIT
Bob Geldof’s group, Boomtown … RATS
Informal talk CHAT
