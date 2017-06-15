Metro Crossword Answers June 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Staff restaurant CAFETERIA
Allotted, … out DOLED
Absolute shambles DEBACLE
Looked briefly GLANCED
Water scooter, jet … SKI
Caught (butterfly) NETTED
Body powder TALC
Weakness FRAILTY
Onion SHALLOT
Rail cargo FREIGHT
Betrothed men FIANCES
College test EXAM
Illegal (DVD copy) PIRATE
Feminist movement, women’s … LIB
Subtleties of meaning NUANCES
Spicy sauce TABASCO
Tree fence HEDGE
Gained victory SUCCEEDED
Yields CEDES
Construct FABRICATE
Industrial science TECHNOLOGY
Spacecraft’s return (2-5) REENTRY
Fishermen ANGLERS
Pull heavily DRAG
Leotard fabric LYCRA
Devotes DEDICATES
Controllable MANAGEABLE
15th FIFTEENTH
Confined to area LOCALISED
Yearns THIRSTS
Frenzied FRANTIC
Medal AWARD
Brazenly, in … daylight BROAD
Feel sore ACHE