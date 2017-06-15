Metro Crossword Answers June 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Staff restaurant
|CAFETERIA
|Allotted, … out
|DOLED
|Absolute shambles
|DEBACLE
|Looked briefly
|GLANCED
|Water scooter, jet …
|SKI
|Caught (butterfly)
|NETTED
|Body powder
|TALC
|Weakness
|FRAILTY
|Onion
|SHALLOT
|Rail cargo
|FREIGHT
|Betrothed men
|FIANCES
|College test
|EXAM
|Illegal (DVD copy)
|PIRATE
|Feminist movement, women’s …
|LIB
|Subtleties of meaning
|NUANCES
|Spicy sauce
|TABASCO
|Tree fence
|HEDGE
|Gained victory
|SUCCEEDED
|Yields
|CEDES
|Construct
|FABRICATE
|Industrial science
|TECHNOLOGY
|Spacecraft’s return (2-5)
|REENTRY
|Fishermen
|ANGLERS
|Pull heavily
|DRAG
|Leotard fabric
|LYCRA
|Devotes
|DEDICATES
|Controllable
|MANAGEABLE
|15th
|FIFTEENTH
|Confined to area
|LOCALISED
|Yearns
|THIRSTS
|Frenzied
|FRANTIC
|Medal
|AWARD
|Brazenly, in … daylight
|BROAD
|Feel sore
|ACHE