Metro Crossword Answers June 16th 2017

Clue
Solution
Appetiser, … d’oeuvre HORS
Girl’s plaything DOLL
Distant (3-2-3-3) OUTOFTHEWAY
Music platter DISC
Russian emperor TSAR
Compared to THAN
Shoo! SCAT
Scrape by, … out a living EKE
Expression of disgust UGH
Anticipated touchdown time (1,1,1) ETA
Run into RAM
Organ of hearing EAR
Incense, … stick JOSS
Scanning device RADAR
Tiny landmass ISLE
Melt THAW
Sudden attack RAID
Dressing gown ROBE
Hips to ribs region WAIST
Slacken EASE
Sphere ORB
Typist’s complaint (1,1,1) RSI
Have OWN
Go astray ERR
Burgle ROB
Mums & … DADS
Street edge KERB
Prank HOAX
Merit EARN
Makes sweeping statements GENERALISES
Oboe mouthpiece part REED
Give temporarily LEND
Fence of bushes HEDGE
Staff schedules ROSTERS
Of that kind SUCH
Soft quilt feathers DOWN
Insect bite STING
Agents REPS
Scientific information DATA
Pearl-bearers OYSTERS
Grub or caterpillar LARVA
Point gun AIM
Actor’s prompt CUE
Unconscious (of fact) UNAWARE
Huskier HOARSER
Showy bloom ASTER
Assistants AIDES
Jam vessel JAR
Unrefined RAW
Be suspicious, smell a … RAT
Adam’s mate EVE
Slavery BONDAGE
Military flying facility (3,4) AIRBASE
Dreadful BAD
Canadian whiskey RYE
Different OTHER
Recompense REPAY
Studied, … up on BONED
Discontinued (project) AXED
Flower stalk STEM
Mend (of bones) KNIT
Fishing rod winder REEL
