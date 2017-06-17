Metro Crossword Answers June 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Uses up completely EXHAUSTS
Ferret relative WEASEL
Dancing (about) PRANCING
Cherished ADORED
Feather-filled quilt EIDERDOWN
Use loom WEAVE
In this way THUS
Collapsible table support TRESTLE
Grain storehouse GRANARY
Spurts of water JETS
Notions IDEAS
Making more orderly NEATENING
Long-armed ape GIBBON
Happening, … pass (6,2) COMINGTO
Sister’s girls NIECES
Fireproof material ASBESTOS
Caught sight of ESPIED
Stores secretly HOARDS
Gastric disorder ULCER
Sinews TENDONS
Legacy ENDOWMENT
Domestic workers SERVANTS
Damaged (stockings) LADDERED
Make (jumper) KNIT
Gravestone HEADSTONE
Inciting (6,2) EGGINGON
Marketable SALEABLE
Tug YANK
Envious JEALOUS
Move restlessly FIDGET
Eskimo buildings IGLOOS
Creme de la creme ELITE