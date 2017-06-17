Metro Crossword Answers June 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Uses up completely
|EXHAUSTS
|Ferret relative
|WEASEL
|Dancing (about)
|PRANCING
|Cherished
|ADORED
|Feather-filled quilt
|EIDERDOWN
|Use loom
|WEAVE
|In this way
|THUS
|Collapsible table support
|TRESTLE
|Grain storehouse
|GRANARY
|Spurts of water
|JETS
|Notions
|IDEAS
|Making more orderly
|NEATENING
|Long-armed ape
|GIBBON
|Happening, … pass (6,2)
|COMINGTO
|Sister’s girls
|NIECES
|Fireproof material
|ASBESTOS
|Caught sight of
|ESPIED
|Stores secretly
|HOARDS
|Gastric disorder
|ULCER
|Sinews
|TENDONS
|Legacy
|ENDOWMENT
|Domestic workers
|SERVANTS
|Damaged (stockings)
|LADDERED
|Make (jumper)
|KNIT
|Gravestone
|HEADSTONE
|Inciting (6,2)
|EGGINGON
|Marketable
|SALEABLE
|Tug
|YANK
|Envious
|JEALOUS
|Move restlessly
|FIDGET
|Eskimo buildings
|IGLOOS
|Creme de la creme
|ELITE