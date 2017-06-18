Metro Crossword Answers June 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Considered chance, calculated … RISK
Festival GALA
Disco ‘purple’ light ULTRAVIOLET
Brass instrument TUBA
Look after MIND
Unfasten UNDO
Low-pitched voice BASS
Rowing aid OAR
Earl Grey or jasmine TEA
Camouflaged HID
Rhyme, …, Baa, Black Sheep BAA
Commotion ADO
Loch … Monster NESS
Cutlery item SPOON
Tiny amount IOTA
Exchange SWAP
Father PAPA
Infant BABE
Seconds in a minute SIXTY
Expelled magma LAVA
Typist’s ailment (1,1,1) RSI
Exploit USE
Arch-rival FOE
Gallivant (about) GAD
Massage RUB
Skilled ABLE
Opposed to ANTI
Forgery FAKE
Drape HANG
Informative EDUCATIONAL
Appetiser, … d’oeuvre HORS
Ireland, the Emerald … ISLE
Relative sizes RATIO
Residential districts SUBURBS
Racist group, Ku Klux … KLAN
Musical threesome TRIO
Dodge EVADE
Grave TOMB
Precious stones GEMS
Sneeze noise (1-6) ATISHOO
Tacked on ADDED
Gene acid (1,1,1) DNA
Also titled (1,1,1) AKA
Knocking softly TAPPING
Took in (child) ADOPTED
Horse-like animals ASSES
Oven control knobs DIALS
Pen tip NIB
Crack army force (1,1,1) SAS
Opposite of aye NAY
Fashionable, … mode (1,2) ALA
Crested wave BREAKER
TV reception poles AERIALS
Edgy, … at ease ILL
Ashes jar URN
Plead the … Amendment FIFTH
Sharp (pain) ACUTE
Small trumpet BUGLE
Sleeping couches BEDS
For … & every EACH
Plant, … vera ALOE
From Bangkok THAI
