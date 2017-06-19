Metro Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Family history ANCESTRY
Llama relative ALPACA
Turtle-like creature TORTOISE
Satisfy PLEASE
Opinion VIEWPOINT
Improper INAPT
A distance AFAR
Cut back SHORTEN
Greedily stored HOARDED
As well ALSO
Condensed oxygen OZONE
Snow slippage AVALANCHE
Pitiful TRAGIC
War axe TOMAHAWK
Power ENERGY
Offered TENDERED
Fit & alert ACTIVE
Part of eye CORNEA
Bend down STOOP
More out of practice RUSTIER
Sweets on sticks LOLLIPOPS
From the menu (1,2,5) ALACARTE
Illegally aiding ABETTING
Cash points (1,1,2) ATMS
Moving restlessly FIDGETING
Choke THROTTLE
Secretly damage (equipment) SABOTAGE
Pick out (raffle) DRAW
Ear-shaped seafood ABALONE
Chocolate choux pastry ECLAIR
Nipped with beak PECKED
Hollywood prize, Academy … AWARD