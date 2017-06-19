Metro Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Family history
|ANCESTRY
|Llama relative
|ALPACA
|Turtle-like creature
|TORTOISE
|Satisfy
|PLEASE
|Opinion
|VIEWPOINT
|Improper
|INAPT
|A distance
|AFAR
|Cut back
|SHORTEN
|Greedily stored
|HOARDED
|As well
|ALSO
|Condensed oxygen
|OZONE
|Snow slippage
|AVALANCHE
|Pitiful
|TRAGIC
|War axe
|TOMAHAWK
|Power
|ENERGY
|Offered
|TENDERED
|Fit & alert
|ACTIVE
|Part of eye
|CORNEA
|Bend down
|STOOP
|More out of practice
|RUSTIER
|Sweets on sticks
|LOLLIPOPS
|From the menu (1,2,5)
|ALACARTE
|Illegally aiding
|ABETTING
|Cash points (1,1,2)
|ATMS
|Moving restlessly
|FIDGETING
|Choke
|THROTTLE
|Secretly damage (equipment)
|SABOTAGE
|Pick out (raffle)
|DRAW
|Ear-shaped seafood
|ABALONE
|Chocolate choux pastry
|ECLAIR
|Nipped with beak
|PECKED
|Hollywood prize, Academy …
|AWARD