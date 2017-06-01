Metro Crossword Answers June 1st 2017

Metro

Clue Solution
Church musician ORGANIST
Dictator DESPOT
Attempted ENDEAVOURED
Bushranger, … Kelly NED
US shares index, … Jones DOW
Yielded CEDED
Storm water pipe DRAIN
Misunderstands MISINTERPRETS
Dressing-down (6-7) TONGUELASHING
Castle ditches MOATS
Reproductive organ OVARY
Named before marriage NEE
Artificial conception (1,1,1) IVF
Absorbs into whole ASSIMILATES
Psychic, Uri … GELLER
Instructor EDUCATOR
Exaggerate OVERDO
Flit (about) GAD
Subtleties of meaning NUANCES
Knight’s blade SWORD
Eventually became (5,2) ENDEDUP
Bamboo-eating mammal PANDA
Neatness TIDINESS
Rosiness REDNESS
Ladies WOMEN
Trafalgar Square monument, … Column NELSONS
Encourage (3,2) EGGON
Treading heavily STOMPING
Steal limelight from UPSTAGE
Peaceful IDYLLIC
Clever puzzle TEASER
Terrible AWFUL
Bearing weapons ARMED
Little child TOT