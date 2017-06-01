Metro Crossword Answers June 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Church musician
|ORGANIST
|Dictator
|DESPOT
|Attempted
|ENDEAVOURED
|Bushranger, … Kelly
|NED
|US shares index, … Jones
|DOW
|Yielded
|CEDED
|Storm water pipe
|DRAIN
|Misunderstands
|MISINTERPRETS
|Dressing-down (6-7)
|TONGUELASHING
|Castle ditches
|MOATS
|Reproductive organ
|OVARY
|Named before marriage
|NEE
|Artificial conception (1,1,1)
|IVF
|Absorbs into whole
|ASSIMILATES
|Psychic, Uri …
|GELLER
|Instructor
|EDUCATOR
|Exaggerate
|OVERDO
|Flit (about)
|GAD
|Subtleties of meaning
|NUANCES
|Knight’s blade
|SWORD
|Eventually became (5,2)
|ENDEDUP
|Bamboo-eating mammal
|PANDA
|Neatness
|TIDINESS
|Rosiness
|REDNESS
|Ladies
|WOMEN
|Trafalgar Square monument, … Column
|NELSONS
|Encourage (3,2)
|EGGON
|Treading heavily
|STOMPING
|Steal limelight from
|UPSTAGE
|Peaceful
|IDYLLIC
|Clever puzzle
|TEASER
|Terrible
|AWFUL
|Bearing weapons
|ARMED
|Little child
|TOT