Metro Crossword Answers June 21st 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Budapest natives HUNGARIANS
Exchange SWAP
Called on bleeper PAGED
Tenure arrangement LEASEHOLD
At reduced cost (3-5) CUTPRICE
Abundantly AMPLY
Enchant ENTHRAL
Libyan capital TRIPOLI
Art showroom GALLERY
Weapons store ARSENAL
Fish commercially TRAWL
Close shave (4,4) NEARMISS
Far-reaching EXTENSIVE
Arrive at REACH
Draw in (air) SUCK
Hostile AGGRESSIVE
Jumps on one foot HOPS
Scold persistently NAG
Total, … to (3,2) ADDUP
Bad feeling (3,4) ILLWILL
The N of ONO NEAREST
Cry of joy WHOOP
Rice-growing plot (5,5) PADDYFIELD
Pottery products CERAMICS
Up to the time that UNTIL
Lighter than air WEIGHTLESS
White wine grape RIESLING
Makes pig sound OINKS
Tugging YANKING
Hobbyist AMATEUR
Loft ATTIC
Exam scores MARKS
Get … behind me, Satan! THEE
… Baba & The 40 Thieves ALI