Metro Crossword Answers June 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Budapest natives
|HUNGARIANS
|Exchange
|SWAP
|Called on bleeper
|PAGED
|Tenure arrangement
|LEASEHOLD
|At reduced cost (3-5)
|CUTPRICE
|Abundantly
|AMPLY
|Enchant
|ENTHRAL
|Libyan capital
|TRIPOLI
|Art showroom
|GALLERY
|Weapons store
|ARSENAL
|Fish commercially
|TRAWL
|Close shave (4,4)
|NEARMISS
|Far-reaching
|EXTENSIVE
|Arrive at
|REACH
|Draw in (air)
|SUCK
|Hostile
|AGGRESSIVE
|Jumps on one foot
|HOPS
|Scold persistently
|NAG
|Total, … to (3,2)
|ADDUP
|Bad feeling (3,4)
|ILLWILL
|The N of ONO
|NEAREST
|Cry of joy
|WHOOP
|Rice-growing plot (5,5)
|PADDYFIELD
|Pottery products
|CERAMICS
|Up to the time that
|UNTIL
|Lighter than air
|WEIGHTLESS
|White wine grape
|RIESLING
|Makes pig sound
|OINKS
|Tugging
|YANKING
|Hobbyist
|AMATEUR
|Loft
|ATTIC
|Exam scores
|MARKS
|Get … behind me, Satan!
|THEE
|… Baba & The 40 Thieves
|ALI