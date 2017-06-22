Metro Crossword Answers June 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Accustomed
|INURED
|Respiratory ailment
|ASTHMA
|Of medicinal plants
|HERBAL
|Descent
|ORIGIN
|Cigarette end receptacle
|ASHTRAY
|Rivals
|ENEMIES
|Duty-bound
|OBLIGED
|Partakes of liquor
|IMBIBES
|Chocolate … cake
|MUD
|Hotel
|INN
|In vitro fertilisation (1,1,1)
|IVF
|Scraped (leaves)
|RAKED
|Out of condition
|UNFIT
|Settle
|SUBSIDE
|Ventilating slat
|LOUVRE
|Hurt
|HARMED
|Legal trade ban
|EMBARGO
|Drew off water from
|DRAINED
|Brief hitch
|HICCUP
|Shake noisily
|RATTLE
|Umbrella
|PARASOL
|Back-up (5-2)
|STANDBY
|Hangs loosely
|DANGLES
|Infantile
|BABYISH
|Confidence
|TRUST
|Colder
|ICIER
|Symbols
|EMBLEMS
|Mexican farewell
|ADIOS
|Fish or meat stock
|BROTH
|Relations
|KIN
|Penalised
|FINED
|Expression
|IDIOM
|Umpire
|REF
|Fear
|DREAD
|At an advantage (3-2)
|ONEUP
|Scare
|UNNERVE
|Changes position
|MOVES
|Room
|CHAMBER
|Loft
|ATTIC
|Breathes out
|EXHALES
|Sat
|PERCHED