Metro Crossword Answers June 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Accustomed INURED
Respiratory ailment ASTHMA
Of medicinal plants HERBAL
Descent ORIGIN
Cigarette end receptacle ASHTRAY
Rivals ENEMIES
Duty-bound OBLIGED
Partakes of liquor IMBIBES
Chocolate … cake MUD
Hotel INN
In vitro fertilisation (1,1,1) IVF
Scraped (leaves) RAKED
Out of condition UNFIT
Settle SUBSIDE
Ventilating slat LOUVRE
Hurt HARMED
Legal trade ban EMBARGO
Drew off water from DRAINED
Brief hitch HICCUP
Shake noisily RATTLE
Umbrella PARASOL
Back-up (5-2) STANDBY
Hangs loosely DANGLES
Infantile BABYISH
Confidence TRUST
Colder ICIER
Symbols EMBLEMS
Mexican farewell ADIOS
Fish or meat stock BROTH
Relations KIN
Penalised FINED
Expression IDIOM
Umpire REF
Fear DREAD
At an advantage (3-2) ONEUP
Scare UNNERVE
Changes position MOVES
Room CHAMBER
Loft ATTIC
Breathes out EXHALES
Sat PERCHED