Metro Crossword Answers June 23rd 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
More gluttonous GREEDIER
Dessert, … split BANANA
Starring actress (7,4) LEADINGLADY
No score NIL
Tease RIB
Look-up guide INDEX
Magazine edition ISSUE
Skating manoeuvre (6,2,5) FIGUREOFEIGHT
Breaks in movie screening INTERMISSIONS
Tropical fruit used for jelly GUAVA
Furious IRATE
Porridge flake OAT
Artificial fertilisation (1,1,1) IVF
Building science ENGINEERING
Spend freely, … out SPLASH
Warship squadron FLOTILLA
Aplenty GALORE
Estimated landing time (1,1,1) ETA
Going by car DRIVING
Urged (on) EGGED
Whenever ANYTIME
Father’s sisters AUNTS
Medical disorders AILMENTS
Worried ANXIOUS
Be appropriate to BEFIT
Metal fence RAILING
Zest GUSTO
Religious travellers PILGRIMS
Newspaper subscribers READERS
Gorge oneself OVEREAT
Mark of disgrace STIGMA
Terrible AWFUL
Cancel (marriage) ANNUL
Nervous, … at ease ILL