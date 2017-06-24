Metro Crossword Answers June 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Honing (blade)
|SHARPENING
|Cold meats & cheeses shop
|DELI
|Brother’s daughter
|NIECE
|Right-hand side of ship
|STARBOARD
|Energetic person (4,4)
|LIVEWIRE
|Of the nose
|NASAL
|Redder
|RUDDIER
|Sequin
|SPANGLE
|Passenger vehicle
|TAXICAB
|Demonic
|SATANIC
|Man-made fibre
|NYLON
|Impede
|ENCUMBER
|Police officer
|INSPECTOR
|Bury (corpse)
|INTER
|Prison
|GAOL
|Mischievous
|MEDDLESOME
|Penetrate the mind, … in
|SINK
|Hatchet
|AXE
|Portion
|PIECE
|Meaner
|NASTIER
|Tidies up
|NEATENS
|Written tests
|EXAMS
|Luxurious treat
|INDULGENCE
|Copious
|ABUNDANT
|Alphabetical listing of contents
|INDEX
|Feigning
|PRETENDING
|Infuriates
|INCENSES
|Aladdin’s magical helper
|GENIE
|Respire
|BREATHE
|Fastened
|SECURED
|Cowboy’s rope
|LASSO
|Corn
|MAIZE
|Soft cheese
|BRIE
|As well
|TOO