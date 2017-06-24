Metro Crossword Answers June 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Honing (blade) SHARPENING
Cold meats & cheeses shop DELI
Brother’s daughter NIECE
Right-hand side of ship STARBOARD
Energetic person (4,4) LIVEWIRE
Of the nose NASAL
Redder RUDDIER
Sequin SPANGLE
Passenger vehicle TAXICAB
Demonic SATANIC
Man-made fibre NYLON
Impede ENCUMBER
Police officer INSPECTOR
Bury (corpse) INTER
Prison GAOL
Mischievous MEDDLESOME
Penetrate the mind, … in SINK
Hatchet AXE
Portion PIECE
Meaner NASTIER
Tidies up NEATENS
Written tests EXAMS
Luxurious treat INDULGENCE
Copious ABUNDANT
Alphabetical listing of contents INDEX
Feigning PRETENDING
Infuriates INCENSES
Aladdin’s magical helper GENIE
Respire BREATHE
Fastened SECURED
Cowboy’s rope LASSO
Corn MAIZE
Soft cheese BRIE
As well TOO