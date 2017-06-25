Metro Crossword Answers June 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Irish funeral party WAKE
Overabundance GLUT
Inevitably NECESSARILY
Bridal headwear VEIL
Writer, … Blyton ENID
Russian emperor TSAR
As a gamble, on … SPEC
Harden SET
Beatles nickname, The … Four FAB
Belonging to that woman HER
Head of wheat EAR
A … in your bonnet BEE
Walk through shallow water WADE
Ten Commandments mountain SINAI
Date of offensive (1,3) DDAY
Cosy SNUG
Empty VOID
Norway’s capital OSLO
Heathen PAGAN
Spoonbill relative IBIS
Army manoeuvres OPS
Hair-setting jelly GEL
Large cup MUG
The self EGO
Globe ORB
Silences GAGS
Brewing barley MALT
Contest of honour DUEL
Director, … Preminger OTTO
Nuclear waste, … material RADIOACTIVE
Spider victim, Little … Muffet MISS
Brink EDGE
Spouses WIVES
Mended (of bones) KNITTED
Electric fish EELS
Polar or grizzly BEAR
Japanese city OSAKA
Annoys IRKS
Merriment GLEE
Hanged unlawfully LYNCHED
Half-timbered building style TUDOR
House cooler, … conditioner AIR
Tavern PUB
Naval escort ship FRIGATE
Show of courage BRAVADO
Greek storyteller AESOP
US comic actor, … Murphy EDDIE
Which person? WHO
Dine late SUP
Charged particle ION
Aye YES
Lumberjacks LOGGERS
Tarnished (reputation) BLOTTED
Droop SAG
Actress, … Carides GIA
Brothel boss MADAM
Complain, moan & … GROAN
Penniless BROKE
Unfortunately ALAS
Do breaststroke or freestyle SWIM
Wardrobe pest MOTH
Deep affection LOVE
VIDEO