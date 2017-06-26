Metro Crossword Answers June 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Fill with enthusiasm
|STIMULATE
|Viper
|ADDER
|African antelope
|ELAND
|Made redundant (4,3)
|LAIDOFF
|Jar screw-top
|LID
|Likely explanation
|THEORY
|Dog parasite
|FLEA
|Fiasco
|DEBACLE
|Avoidance
|EVASION
|Hot water springs
|GEYSERS
|Snarled
|GROWLED
|Say yes to
|OKAY
|Skillet
|FRYPAN
|Health resort
|SPA
|Test
|EXAMINE
|Teen heroes
|IDOLS
|Aligned oneself (with)
|SIDED
|Party-givers
|HOSTESSES
|Gun cartridge
|SHELL
|Too softly to hear
|INAUDIBLY
|Unnoticed
|UNDETECTED
|Track & field competitor
|ATHLETE
|Blow-up (photo)
|ENLARGE
|Eager
|AVID
|Slobber
|DROOL
|Held back (from)
|REFRAINED
|Salad dressing
|MAYONNAISE
|Well-meaning people (2-7)
|DOGOODERS
|Misconceptions
|ILLUSIONS
|Shrill cry
|SCREECH
|Caravan nomads
|GYPSIES
|Trophy
|AWARD
|Donkeys
|ASSES
|Truss
|BIND