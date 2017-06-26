Metro Crossword Answers June 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Fill with enthusiasm STIMULATE
Viper ADDER
African antelope ELAND
Made redundant (4,3) LAIDOFF
Jar screw-top LID
Likely explanation THEORY
Dog parasite FLEA
Fiasco DEBACLE
Avoidance EVASION
Hot water springs GEYSERS
Snarled GROWLED
Say yes to OKAY
Skillet FRYPAN
Health resort SPA
Test EXAMINE
Teen heroes IDOLS
Aligned oneself (with) SIDED
Party-givers HOSTESSES
Gun cartridge SHELL
Too softly to hear INAUDIBLY
Unnoticed UNDETECTED
Track & field competitor ATHLETE
Blow-up (photo) ENLARGE
Eager AVID
Slobber DROOL
Held back (from) REFRAINED
Salad dressing MAYONNAISE
Well-meaning people (2-7) DOGOODERS
Misconceptions ILLUSIONS
Shrill cry SCREECH
Caravan nomads GYPSIES
Trophy AWARD
Donkeys ASSES
Truss BIND