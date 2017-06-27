Metro Crossword Answers June 27th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website.

Clue Solution
Stimulating AROUSING
Uptight (2,4) ONEDGE
Roughing up MISTREATING
Folklore creature ELF
Apply friction to RUB
Lessened EASED
Artist’s stand EASEL
Nationwide stoppage (7,6) GENERALSTRIKE
Statements to newspapers (5,8) PRESSRELEASES
Lordly NOBLE
Coronet TIARA
Your THY
Poetic term for pasture LEA
Premature termination CURTAILMENT
Riding seat SADDLE
Woollens KNITWEAR
Respect ADMIRE
Naval exercises OPS
Operating doctor SURGEON
Comes closer to NEARS
Ignore NEGLECT
Acts DEEDS
Enveloped ENFOLDED
Treat oneself INDULGE
Army signal horn BUGLE
Go in again (2-5) REENTER
Inserted piece INSET
Glittering objects SPANGLES
Design-tracing device STENCIL
The … Pimpernel SCARLET
Pearl-bearer OYSTER
Entwine hair BRAID
Anew AGAIN
… out a living EKE