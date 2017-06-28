Metro Crossword Answers June 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Astronauts’ cabins or gelatinous casings CAPSULES
Synagogue scholars RABBIS
Crowd puller DRAWCARD
Fit for consumption EDIBLE
Studio, … Century-Fox TWENTIETH
Central American corn MAIZE
Sac or body fluid lump CYST
Pseudonym (3,4) PENNAME
Illegal (liquor) BOOTLEG
Wan PALE
Arctic Circle snow house IGLOO
Swamping ENGULFING
Free of charge GRATIS
Hands over (6,2) PASSESON
Scrape (river bottom) DREDGE
Slow developers, late … BLOOMERS
Military students CADETS
Neptune or Mars PLANET
Not censored UNCUT
Sincere or serious-minded EARNEST
Of the stomach ABDOMINAL
Of the Scriptures BIBLICAL
Speared SKEWERED
Retail outlet SHOP
Discolouring YELLOWING
Condensed ABRIDGED
Bridge fee barrier TOLLGATE
Mirth GLEE
Plait of hair PIGTAIL
Paper hanky TISSUE
Representatives AGENTS
Rodeo rope LASSO