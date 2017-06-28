Metro Crossword Answers June 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Astronauts’ cabins or gelatinous casings
|CAPSULES
|Synagogue scholars
|RABBIS
|Crowd puller
|DRAWCARD
|Fit for consumption
|EDIBLE
|Studio, … Century-Fox
|TWENTIETH
|Central American corn
|MAIZE
|Sac or body fluid lump
|CYST
|Pseudonym (3,4)
|PENNAME
|Illegal (liquor)
|BOOTLEG
|Wan
|PALE
|Arctic Circle snow house
|IGLOO
|Swamping
|ENGULFING
|Free of charge
|GRATIS
|Hands over (6,2)
|PASSESON
|Scrape (river bottom)
|DREDGE
|Slow developers, late …
|BLOOMERS
|Military students
|CADETS
|Neptune or Mars
|PLANET
|Not censored
|UNCUT
|Sincere or serious-minded
|EARNEST
|Of the stomach
|ABDOMINAL
|Of the Scriptures
|BIBLICAL
|Speared
|SKEWERED
|Retail outlet
|SHOP
|Discolouring
|YELLOWING
|Condensed
|ABRIDGED
|Bridge fee barrier
|TOLLGATE
|Mirth
|GLEE
|Plait of hair
|PIGTAIL
|Paper hanky
|TISSUE
|Representatives
|AGENTS
|Rodeo rope
|LASSO