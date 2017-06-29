Metro Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Making (tea) BREWING
Squirm WRIGGLE
Foot arches INSTEPS
Car stopping device BRAKE
Bonus EXTRA
Verbal defamation SLANDER
Lease (property) anew RELET
Flans TARTS
Uncontrolled slides SKIDS
Gobbled ATE
Lout OAF
Went white PALED
Secret store STASH
Proverb ADAGE
Insistent ADAMANT
Physical strength BRAWN
Pull strenuously HEAVE
Largest primate GORILLA
Celebrity status STARDOM
Railway shunting tracks SIDINGS
Corrupt inducement BRIBERY
Involve ENTAIL
Chilliest ICIEST
Toxic fumes protector (3,4) GASMASK
Exercised (influence) WIELDED
Implant INSERT
Stocking band GARTER
Wide area EXPANSE
Pitchers EWERS
Audibly ALOUD
Sample (wine) SIP
Unwell ILL
Miserable SAD
Pressure lines on map ISOBARS
Letter-jumble puzzle ANAGRAM
Allows ENABLES
Warms up again REHEATS
Wattle tree ACACIA
Executed by noose HANGED
Within reach (2,4) ATHAND
Emerge from sleep AWAKEN