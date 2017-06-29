Metro Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Making (tea)
|BREWING
|Squirm
|WRIGGLE
|Foot arches
|INSTEPS
|Car stopping device
|BRAKE
|Bonus
|EXTRA
|Verbal defamation
|SLANDER
|Lease (property) anew
|RELET
|Flans
|TARTS
|Uncontrolled slides
|SKIDS
|Gobbled
|ATE
|Lout
|OAF
|Went white
|PALED
|Secret store
|STASH
|Proverb
|ADAGE
|Insistent
|ADAMANT
|Physical strength
|BRAWN
|Pull strenuously
|HEAVE
|Largest primate
|GORILLA
|Celebrity status
|STARDOM
|Railway shunting tracks
|SIDINGS
|Corrupt inducement
|BRIBERY
|Involve
|ENTAIL
|Chilliest
|ICIEST
|Toxic fumes protector (3,4)
|GASMASK
|Exercised (influence)
|WIELDED
|Implant
|INSERT
|Stocking band
|GARTER
|Wide area
|EXPANSE
|Pitchers
|EWERS
|Audibly
|ALOUD
|Sample (wine)
|SIP
|Unwell
|ILL
|Miserable
|SAD
|Pressure lines on map
|ISOBARS
|Letter-jumble puzzle
|ANAGRAM
|Allows
|ENABLES
|Warms up again
|REHEATS
|Wattle tree
|ACACIA
|Executed by noose
|HANGED
|Within reach (2,4)
|ATHAND
|Emerge from sleep
|AWAKEN