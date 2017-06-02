Metro Crossword Answers June 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Hair decoration
|HEADBAND
|Of Swiss mountains
|ALPINE
|Muscleman
|BODYBUILDER
|Filled pastry
|PIE
|Yuck!
|UGH
|Revolving tray, lazy …
|SUSAN
|Loft
|ATTIC
|Movie breaks
|INTERMISSIONS
|Gossips (6-7)
|TITTLETATTLES
|Lacking originality
|BANAL
|Visual representation
|IMAGE
|Cloth flap
|TAB
|Charged atom
|ION
|Humiliations
|INDIGNITIES
|Glazed (look)
|GLASSY
|Squirmed
|WRIGGLED
|Uproar
|HUBBUB
|Make sense, … up
|ADD
|Minded infant (4-3)
|BABYSAT
|Fixes with hammer
|NAILS
|Lassos
|LARIATS
|Contribution
|INPUT
|Use gym
|EXERCISE
|Tooth doctor
|DENTIST
|Haul up
|HOIST
|Reheard (court case)
|RETRIED
|Start
|ONSET
|Wounding with dagger
|STABBING
|Candies
|LOLLIES
|Ogling, … at
|LEERING
|Mistreated
|ABUSED
|Japanese martial arts fighter
|NINJA
|Fury
|ANGER
|Queasy
|ILL