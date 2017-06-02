Metro Crossword Answers June 2nd 2017

Metro

Clue Solution
Hair decoration HEADBAND
Of Swiss mountains ALPINE
Muscleman BODYBUILDER
Filled pastry PIE
Yuck! UGH
Revolving tray, lazy … SUSAN
Loft ATTIC
Movie breaks INTERMISSIONS
Gossips (6-7) TITTLETATTLES
Lacking originality BANAL
Visual representation IMAGE
Cloth flap TAB
Charged atom ION
Humiliations INDIGNITIES
Glazed (look) GLASSY
Squirmed WRIGGLED
Uproar HUBBUB
Make sense, … up ADD
Minded infant (4-3) BABYSAT
Fixes with hammer NAILS
Lassos LARIATS
Contribution INPUT
Use gym EXERCISE
Tooth doctor DENTIST
Haul up HOIST
Reheard (court case) RETRIED
Start ONSET
Wounding with dagger STABBING
Candies LOLLIES
Ogling, … at LEERING
Mistreated ABUSED
Japanese martial arts fighter NINJA
Fury ANGER
Queasy ILL