Metro Crossword Answers June 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Beginning of football match (4-3)
|KICKOFF
|Yelping
|YAPPING
|Evenly
|EQUALLY
|Long-limbed (woman)
|LEGGY
|Rub out
|ERASE
|Twist together
|ENTWINE
|Prominent
|NOTED
|Glossy fabric
|SATIN
|Boasts
|BRAGS
|Engine turn
|REV
|Gender
|SEX
|Paid out (cash)
|SPENT
|Belonging to whom?
|WHOSE
|Britain’s Scilly …
|ISLES
|Saluted with drink
|TOASTED
|Ancient artefact
|RELIC
|Private
|INNER
|Halt ship (5,2)
|HEAVETO
|Sweetened
|SUGARED
|Azure (3,4)
|SKYBLUE
|Slaughtering
|KILLING
|Captured
|CAUGHT
|Followed orders
|OBEYED
|Betting, having a …
|FLUTTER
|Hollering
|YELLING
|Cheque recipients
|PAYEES
|Complete
|INTACT
|Reigns
|GOVERNS
|Overhanging edges of roof
|EAVES
|Horse-like animals
|ASSES
|Tour coach
|BUS
|One-spot card
|ACE
|Take (exam)
|SIT
|Veers
|SWERVES
|Poster
|PLACARD
|Gossips
|NATTERS
|Normally (2,1,4)
|ASARULE
|Offshore drilling platform (3,3)
|OILRIG
|Engraver
|ETCHER
|Extreme foolishness
|IDIOCY
|Leguminous plant
|LENTIL