Metro Crossword Answers June 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Beginning of football match (4-3) KICKOFF
Yelping YAPPING
Evenly EQUALLY
Long-limbed (woman) LEGGY
Rub out ERASE
Twist together ENTWINE
Prominent NOTED
Glossy fabric SATIN
Boasts BRAGS
Engine turn REV
Gender SEX
Paid out (cash) SPENT
Belonging to whom? WHOSE
Britain’s Scilly … ISLES
Saluted with drink TOASTED
Ancient artefact RELIC
Private INNER
Halt ship (5,2) HEAVETO
Sweetened SUGARED
Azure (3,4) SKYBLUE
Slaughtering KILLING
Captured CAUGHT
Followed orders OBEYED
Betting, having a … FLUTTER
Hollering YELLING
Cheque recipients PAYEES
Complete INTACT
Reigns GOVERNS
Overhanging edges of roof EAVES
Horse-like animals ASSES
Tour coach BUS
One-spot card ACE
Take (exam) SIT
Veers SWERVES
Poster PLACARD
Gossips NATTERS
Normally (2,1,4) ASARULE
Offshore drilling platform (3,3) OILRIG
Engraver ETCHER
Extreme foolishness IDIOCY
Leguminous plant LENTIL