Metro Crossword Answers June 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Sweet bun TEACAKE
Woman’s small bag HANDBAG
Stored secretly HOARDED
Indian guru SWAMI
Male duck DRAKE
Debauch DEPRAVE
Wound-cleaning cotton balls SWABS
Distributed (cards) DEALT
Qualifying rounds HEATS
Rancid (food) OFF
Pig HOG
Long-tailed American parrot MACAW
Collision SMASH
Religious images ICONS
Personal insult AFFRONT
Mouth sore ULCER
Congratulate, … hands SHAKE
Stir up AGITATE
Brutal people SADISTS
Volunteered OFFERED
Most uptight TENSEST
Spanish fleet ARMADA
Greenflies APHIDS
Role model, good … EXAMPLE
Water outlet HYDRANT
Signalled agreement NODDED
Curved fruit BANANA
Official journal GAZETTE
Polishes BUFFS
Moral principle ETHIC
Overact, … it up HAM
South African ruling party (1,1,1) ANC
Log-cutting blade SAW
Takes for granted ASSUMES
Matters AFFAIRS
Guacamole ingredient AVOCADO
Showed (to seat) USHERED
Climb ASCEND
Torment HARASS
Alone, by … ITSELF
Speech maker ORATOR