Metro Crossword Answers June 3rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Sweet bun
|TEACAKE
|Woman’s small bag
|HANDBAG
|Stored secretly
|HOARDED
|Indian guru
|SWAMI
|Male duck
|DRAKE
|Debauch
|DEPRAVE
|Wound-cleaning cotton balls
|SWABS
|Distributed (cards)
|DEALT
|Qualifying rounds
|HEATS
|Rancid (food)
|OFF
|Pig
|HOG
|Long-tailed American parrot
|MACAW
|Collision
|SMASH
|Religious images
|ICONS
|Personal insult
|AFFRONT
|Mouth sore
|ULCER
|Congratulate, … hands
|SHAKE
|Stir up
|AGITATE
|Brutal people
|SADISTS
|Volunteered
|OFFERED
|Most uptight
|TENSEST
|Spanish fleet
|ARMADA
|Greenflies
|APHIDS
|Role model, good …
|EXAMPLE
|Water outlet
|HYDRANT
|Signalled agreement
|NODDED
|Curved fruit
|BANANA
|Official journal
|GAZETTE
|Polishes
|BUFFS
|Moral principle
|ETHIC
|Overact, … it up
|HAM
|South African ruling party (1,1,1)
|ANC
|Log-cutting blade
|SAW
|Takes for granted
|ASSUMES
|Matters
|AFFAIRS
|Guacamole ingredient
|AVOCADO
|Showed (to seat)
|USHERED
|Climb
|ASCEND
|Torment
|HARASS
|Alone, by …
|ITSELF
|Speech maker
|ORATOR