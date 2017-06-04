Metro Crossword Answers June 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Backpack
|KNAPSACK
|On train or boat
|ABOARD
|Public addresses
|ORATIONS
|Large showy flower
|DAHLIA
|Hence
|THEREFORE
|Hang loosely
|DRAPE
|Joy
|GLEE
|Female betrothed
|FIANCEE
|Male donkey
|JACKASS
|Stained with printing fluid
|INKY
|Convey
|CARRY
|Copying
|MIMICKING
|Frozen region
|ICECAP
|Increases in attractiveness
|ENHANCES
|Most lively
|GAYEST
|Restricted (6,2)
|HEMMEDIN
|Tangled
|KNOTTY
|Astonishes
|AMAZES
|Add alcohol to (drink)
|SPIKE
|Forgive (a fault)
|CONDONE
|Beach promenade
|BOARDWALK
|Pact
|ALLIANCE
|Muffled
|DEADENED
|Coral shipping hazard
|REEF
|366-day cycles (4,5)
|LEAPYEARS
|Hurling out
|EJECTING
|Hardly
|SCARCELY
|Half
|SEMI
|Massive
|IMMENSE
|Flinched
|WINCED
|Incites (4,2)
|EGGSON
|Reserve land, stake a …
|CLAIM