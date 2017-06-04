Metro Crossword Answers June 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Backpack KNAPSACK
On train or boat ABOARD
Public addresses ORATIONS
Large showy flower DAHLIA
Hence THEREFORE
Hang loosely DRAPE
Joy GLEE
Female betrothed FIANCEE
Male donkey JACKASS
Stained with printing fluid INKY
Convey CARRY
Copying MIMICKING
Frozen region ICECAP
Increases in attractiveness ENHANCES
Most lively GAYEST
Restricted (6,2) HEMMEDIN
Tangled KNOTTY
Astonishes AMAZES
Add alcohol to (drink) SPIKE
Forgive (a fault) CONDONE
Beach promenade BOARDWALK
Pact ALLIANCE
Muffled DEADENED
Coral shipping hazard REEF
366-day cycles (4,5) LEAPYEARS
Hurling out EJECTING
Hardly SCARCELY
Half SEMI
Massive IMMENSE
Flinched WINCED
Incites (4,2) EGGSON
Reserve land, stake a … CLAIM