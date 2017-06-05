Metro Crossword Answers June 5th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Litigants PLAINTIFFS
Notified TOLD
Make minor alteration to TWEAK
Early advantage (4,5) HEADSTART
Guitar-like instrument MANDOLIN
Entrance hall FOYER
Chanted INTONED
Save from potential loss SALVAGE
Travel coupons TICKETS
Cash settlement PAYMENT
Altogether (2,3) INALL
Most tired WEARIEST
Building addition EXTENSION
Hickory tree nut PECAN
Team SIDE
Young birds FLEDGLINGS
Congratulates, … on the back PATS
Tailless primate APE
Starkers NAKED
… & exhaled INHALED
Shows off FLAUNTS
Reproductive gland OVARY
Liquid soaps DETERGENTS
Gainfully (employed) USEFULLY
Prank ANTIC
Dirtiness FILTHINESS
Goading NEEDLING
Sectors AREAS
Timber-cutting factory SAWMILL
Contrived PLANNED
Represented in court, … for ACTED
Urge to action IMPEL
Picnic pests ANTS
Hot potato, … of worms CAN