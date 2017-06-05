Metro Crossword Answers June 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Litigants
|PLAINTIFFS
|Notified
|TOLD
|Make minor alteration to
|TWEAK
|Early advantage (4,5)
|HEADSTART
|Guitar-like instrument
|MANDOLIN
|Entrance hall
|FOYER
|Chanted
|INTONED
|Save from potential loss
|SALVAGE
|Travel coupons
|TICKETS
|Cash settlement
|PAYMENT
|Altogether (2,3)
|INALL
|Most tired
|WEARIEST
|Building addition
|EXTENSION
|Hickory tree nut
|PECAN
|Team
|SIDE
|Young birds
|FLEDGLINGS
|Congratulates, … on the back
|PATS
|Tailless primate
|APE
|Starkers
|NAKED
|… & exhaled
|INHALED
|Shows off
|FLAUNTS
|Reproductive gland
|OVARY
|Liquid soaps
|DETERGENTS
|Gainfully (employed)
|USEFULLY
|Prank
|ANTIC
|Dirtiness
|FILTHINESS
|Goading
|NEEDLING
|Sectors
|AREAS
|Timber-cutting factory
|SAWMILL
|Contrived
|PLANNED
|Represented in court, … for
|ACTED
|Urge to action
|IMPEL
|Picnic pests
|ANTS
|Hot potato, … of worms
|CAN