Metro Crossword Answers June 6th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Identified (disease)
|DIAGNOSED
|Merriment
|MIRTH
|Kisses lightly
|PECKS
|Restrict
|CURTAIL
|Liqueur, … Maria
|TIA
|Sports competitor
|PLAYER
|In between
|AMID
|Eucalypt
|GUMTREE
|Subject to availability, on … (5-2)
|STANDBY
|Auburn-haired person
|REDHEAD
|Sketched (plans)
|DRAFTED
|Chew
|GNAW
|War fleet
|ARMADA
|Taxi
|CAB
|Drank
|IMBIBED
|Cutting tool
|KNIFE
|Glorify
|EXTOL
|Stoppered bottles
|DECANTERS
|Warehouse
|DEPOT
|Praised
|ACCLAIMED
|Stickybeak (4,6)
|NOSYPARKER
|Cargo space
|STOWAGE
|Wharf workers
|DOCKERS
|Exam score
|MARK
|Refurbish with weapons
|REARM
|Took vacation
|HOLIDAYED
|Common slapstick prop (6,4)
|BANANASKIN
|Female scout (4,5)
|GIRLGUIDE
|Investigator
|DETECTIVE
|Belittled
|DERIDED
|Desperate
|DRASTIC
|Monastery head
|ABBOT
|Consecrate
|BLESS
|Cain’s brother
|ABEL