Metro Crossword Answers June 6th 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Identified (disease) DIAGNOSED
Merriment MIRTH
Kisses lightly PECKS
Restrict CURTAIL
Liqueur, … Maria TIA
Sports competitor PLAYER
In between AMID
Eucalypt GUMTREE
Subject to availability, on … (5-2) STANDBY
Auburn-haired person REDHEAD
Sketched (plans) DRAFTED
Chew GNAW
War fleet ARMADA
Taxi CAB
Drank IMBIBED
Cutting tool KNIFE
Glorify EXTOL
Stoppered bottles DECANTERS
Warehouse DEPOT
Praised ACCLAIMED
Stickybeak (4,6) NOSYPARKER
Cargo space STOWAGE
Wharf workers DOCKERS
Exam score MARK
Refurbish with weapons REARM
Took vacation HOLIDAYED
Common slapstick prop (6,4) BANANASKIN
Female scout (4,5) GIRLGUIDE
Investigator DETECTIVE
Belittled DERIDED
Desperate DRASTIC
Monastery head ABBOT
Consecrate BLESS
Cain’s brother ABEL