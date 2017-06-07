Metro Crossword Answers June 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Limestone cave formation, stalactite or …
|STALAGMITE
|Follow closely
|TAIL
|Skulks
|LURKS
|Disentangle (oneself from situation)
|EXTRICATE
|Last teens year
|NINETEEN
|Map within map
|INSET
|Attack
|ASSAULT
|Film star double (5-2)
|STANDIN
|Merry
|GLEEFUL
|Thiamine or riboflavin
|VITAMIN
|Calamari
|SQUID
|Achieves one’s goals
|SUCCEEDS
|Listen, pay …
|ATTENTION
|Instruct
|TEACH
|Test
|EXAM
|Trainee soldiers (4,6)
|ARMYCADETS
|Lustrous fibre
|SILK
|Voice (opinion)
|AIR
|Church passage
|AISLE
|Humblest
|MEEKEST
|Lockjaw
|TETANUS
|Throat projection, … apple (4’1)
|ADAMS
|Military rank below captain
|LIEUTENANT
|Plaintiff
|LITIGANT
|Matter of concern
|ISSUE
|Far-reaching (5-5)
|LARGESCALE
|Never-dimming (memories)
|UNFADING
|Curved (roof)
|DOMED
|Heartier
|LUSTIER
|Job opening
|VACANCY
|Extreme
|ULTRA
|Supplementary
|EXTRA
|Consequently
|THUS
|Imitate
|APE