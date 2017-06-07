Metro Crossword Answers June 7th 2017

Limestone cave formation, stalactite or … STALAGMITE
Follow closely TAIL
Skulks LURKS
Disentangle (oneself from situation) EXTRICATE
Last teens year NINETEEN
Map within map INSET
Attack ASSAULT
Film star double (5-2) STANDIN
Merry GLEEFUL
Thiamine or riboflavin VITAMIN
Calamari SQUID
Achieves one’s goals SUCCEEDS
Listen, pay … ATTENTION
Instruct TEACH
Test EXAM
Trainee soldiers (4,6) ARMYCADETS
Lustrous fibre SILK
Voice (opinion) AIR
Church passage AISLE
Humblest MEEKEST
Lockjaw TETANUS
Throat projection, … apple (4’1) ADAMS
Military rank below captain LIEUTENANT
Plaintiff LITIGANT
Matter of concern ISSUE
Far-reaching (5-5) LARGESCALE
Never-dimming (memories) UNFADING
Curved (roof) DOMED
Heartier LUSTIER
Job opening VACANCY
Extreme ULTRA
Supplementary EXTRA
Consequently THUS
Imitate APE