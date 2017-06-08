Metro Crossword Answers June 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro June 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Allocated task DUTY
Filled with air, … up BLEW
Flask (5,6) WATERBOTTLE
Animal den LAIR
Equal EVEN
Speak sharply to, … at SNAP
Created MADE
Small spot DOT
Rich & fashionable people, … set JET
Pole ROD
And the rest ETC
Golf peg TEE
Rewrite (essay) REDO
Illuminated (3,2) LITUP
Single article ITEM
Midday NOON
Snail relative SLUG
Tiny spider-like animal MITE
Naval rank, chief … officer PETTY
Lend a helping … HAND
Much … About Nothing ADO
Dined ATE
Clinging flower head BUR
Piece of turf SOD
Scottish outlaw, … Roy ROB
Furniture wood TEAK
Tramp HOBO
Impact sound WHAM
Urgently (1,1,1,1) ASAP
Colliding with (7,4) RUNNINGINTO
Female deer DOES
Sleigh SLED
Distributed, … out DOLED
Gnarled TWISTED
Fanciful story YARN
Office casual TEMP
Steak cut (1-4) TBONE
Plant stalk STEM
Lost blood BLED
Young hare LEVERET
Dimmed WANED
Thabo Mbeki’s party (1,1,1) ANC
Termite, white … ANT
Carpenters JOINERS
Confided in TRUSTED
Moderated, … down TONED
Octet number EIGHT
Assault weapon, battering … RAM
Trim (branches) LOP
Practise (trade) PLY
Deranged MAD
Spiced mayonnaise TARTARE
Pressurised can AEROSOL
Eggs OVA
In the past, long … AGO
Curtsied BOWED
Outstanding (of debt) OWING
Two-footed BIPED
Flightless birds EMUS
Game of chance KENO
Next in line HEIR
Flying mammals BATS
