Metro Crossword Answers June 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Stored secretly
|HOARDED
|Bring ship to a standstill (5,2)
|HEAVETO
|Tribal chief
|HEADMAN
|Lawful
|LEGAL
|Cousin’s father
|UNCLE
|First
|INITIAL
|Red hair rinse
|HENNA
|Located
|SITED
|Small islands
|ISLES
|Fool
|ASS
|Seedy fruit
|FIG
|Dined
|EATEN
|Dull thumps
|THUDS
|Wipe out
|ERASE
|Practical jokers
|HOAXERS
|Dance club
|DISCO
|Large bell sound
|CLANG
|Wild marjoram
|OREGANO
|Long curls
|TRESSES
|Tricks into crime
|ENTRAPS
|Fit & well
|HEALTHY
|Pneumatic rifle (3,3)
|AIRGUN
|Showy flower
|DAHLIA
|Appointments books
|DIARIES
|Lower edge of skirt
|HEMLINE
|Cancels (marriage)
|ANNULS
|Evoke
|ELICIT
|Insults
|OFFENDS
|Nuzzled
|NOSED
|Deduce
|INFER
|Fury
|IRE
|Permit to
|LET
|Solar energy source
|SUN
|Schoolchild
|STUDENT
|Arouses
|AWAKENS
|Lift
|ELEVATE
|Business amalgamations
|MERGERS
|Turned over, … down
|UPSIDE
|Fires gun
|SHOOTS
|Chaperone
|ESCORT
|Wattle tree
|ACACIA