Metro Crossword Answers June 9th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Stored secretly HOARDED
Bring ship to a standstill (5,2) HEAVETO
Tribal chief HEADMAN
Lawful LEGAL
Cousin’s father UNCLE
First INITIAL
Red hair rinse HENNA
Located SITED
Small islands ISLES
Fool ASS
Seedy fruit FIG
Dined EATEN
Dull thumps THUDS
Wipe out ERASE
Practical jokers HOAXERS
Dance club DISCO
Large bell sound CLANG
Wild marjoram OREGANO
Long curls TRESSES
Tricks into crime ENTRAPS
Fit & well HEALTHY
Pneumatic rifle (3,3) AIRGUN
Showy flower DAHLIA
Appointments books DIARIES
Lower edge of skirt HEMLINE
Cancels (marriage) ANNULS
Evoke ELICIT
Insults OFFENDS
Nuzzled NOSED
Deduce INFER
Fury IRE
Permit to LET
Solar energy source SUN
Schoolchild STUDENT
Arouses AWAKENS
Lift ELEVATE
Business amalgamations MERGERS
Turned over, … down UPSIDE
Fires gun SHOOTS
Chaperone ESCORT
Wattle tree ACACIA