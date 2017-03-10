Metro Crossword Answers March 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Praise officially COMMEND
Speedily RAPIDLY
Cuts in half BISECTS
Yellowish-brown (eye colour) HAZEL
Car accident CRASH
Blow up EXPLODE
Fantasy DREAM
Brazilian dance SAMBA
Grind (teeth) GNASH
Safety helmet, hard … HAT
Mother sheep EWE
Small fenced-in areas YARDS
Chunk (of ice) BLOCK
Swaggering walk STRUT
Unknowing UNAWARE
Displayed SHOWN
Comes closer to NEARS
Proceed (2,5) GOAHEAD
Revulsion DISGUST
Became narrow TAPERED
Leather COWHIDE
Dog’s jaw guard MUZZLE
Badge EMBLEM
Sweeping receptacle, … & brush DUSTPAN
Estimates RECKONS
Zodiac sign PISCES
Strip of weapons DISARM
Muslim woman’s face veil YASHMAK
Loft ATTIC
Spy, secret … AGENT
Man GUY
Ventilate AIR
… & hers HIS
Ashamed ABASHED
Insistent ADAMANT
Local language DIALECT
Hid (booty) STASHED
Smells ODOURS
Chinese form of karate (4,2) KUNGFU
Parody (4,2) SENDUP
Magazine subscriber READER