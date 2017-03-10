Metro Crossword Answers March 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Praise officially
|COMMEND
|Speedily
|RAPIDLY
|Cuts in half
|BISECTS
|Yellowish-brown (eye colour)
|HAZEL
|Car accident
|CRASH
|Blow up
|EXPLODE
|Fantasy
|DREAM
|Brazilian dance
|SAMBA
|Grind (teeth)
|GNASH
|Safety helmet, hard …
|HAT
|Mother sheep
|EWE
|Small fenced-in areas
|YARDS
|Chunk (of ice)
|BLOCK
|Swaggering walk
|STRUT
|Unknowing
|UNAWARE
|Displayed
|SHOWN
|Comes closer to
|NEARS
|Proceed (2,5)
|GOAHEAD
|Revulsion
|DISGUST
|Became narrow
|TAPERED
|Leather
|COWHIDE
|Dog’s jaw guard
|MUZZLE
|Badge
|EMBLEM
|Sweeping receptacle, … & brush
|DUSTPAN
|Estimates
|RECKONS
|Zodiac sign
|PISCES
|Strip of weapons
|DISARM
|Muslim woman’s face veil
|YASHMAK
|Loft
|ATTIC
|Spy, secret …
|AGENT
|Man
|GUY
|Ventilate
|AIR
|… & hers
|HIS
|Ashamed
|ABASHED
|Insistent
|ADAMANT
|Local language
|DIALECT
|Hid (booty)
|STASHED
|Smells
|ODOURS
|Chinese form of karate (4,2)
|KUNGFU
|Parody (4,2)
|SENDUP
|Magazine subscriber
|READER