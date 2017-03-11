Metro Crossword Answers March 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|First-rate
|MASTERFUL
|Peaches & …
|CREAM
|Bellows
|ROARS
|Sloping type
|ITALICS
|Illuminated
|LIT
|Approached
|NEARED
|Mix with spoon
|STIR
|Germ-free
|STERILE
|Salt & pepper pots
|SHAKERS
|Chess rooks
|CASTLES
|New Delhi natives
|INDIANS
|Historical ages
|ERAS
|Nuclear
|ATOMIC
|Thrilled cry
|OOH
|Cutting tooth
|INCISOR
|Public square
|PLAZA
|Artist’s naked models
|NUDES
|Army quitters
|DESERTERS
|Backing, … support
|MORAL
|Cleverness
|SMARTNESS
|Basic needs
|ESSENTIALS
|Disallowed
|FORBADE
|Hangs about
|LOITERS
|Scottish tribe
|CLAN
|Official decree
|EDICT
|Suspects
|MISTRUSTS
|Garden shaper
|LANDSCAPER
|Discharge
|SECRETION
|Embellish (the truth)
|ELABORATE
|Stitched surgically
|SUTURED
|Prison occupants
|INMATES
|Formed a curve
|ARCED
|Makes well
|HEALS
|Requests, … for
|ASKS