Metro Crossword Answers March 12th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Impractical
|UNWORKABLE
|Weakest in litter
|RUNT
|Wounded by tusk
|GORED
|Sinners
|EVILDOERS
|Lack
|SHORTAGE
|Eventually become (3,2)
|ENDUP
|Size up
|MEASURE
|Design-tracing device
|STENCIL
|Guided
|STEERED
|Unsuited to role
|MISCAST
|Ultra manly
|MACHO
|Restate
|REAFFIRM
|Infant’s carer
|NURSEMAID
|Banish from school
|EXPEL
|Shut loudly
|SLAM
|Archives areas
|STOREROOMS
|Push for
|URGE
|Strength contest, tug o’ …
|WAR
|Horseman
|RIDER
|Norm
|AVERAGE
|Tarries
|LOITERS
|Turn on edge
|UPEND
|Plane testers (4,6)
|TESTPILOTS
|Indolence
|IDLENESS
|Haul strenuously
|HEAVE
|Diversions
|AMUSEMENTS
|Pulled from ground
|UPROOTED
|Seat
|CHAIR
|Latent
|DORMANT
|Wander (of river)
|MEANDER
|Around (that date)
|CIRCA
|More liberated
|FREER
|Regrettably
|ALAS
|Career golfer
|PRO