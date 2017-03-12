Metro Crossword Answers March 12th 2017

Metro

Clue Solution
Impractical UNWORKABLE
Weakest in litter RUNT
Wounded by tusk GORED
Sinners EVILDOERS
Lack SHORTAGE
Eventually become (3,2) ENDUP
Size up MEASURE
Design-tracing device STENCIL
Guided STEERED
Unsuited to role MISCAST
Ultra manly MACHO
Restate REAFFIRM
Infant’s carer NURSEMAID
Banish from school EXPEL
Shut loudly SLAM
Archives areas STOREROOMS
Push for URGE
Strength contest, tug o’ … WAR
Horseman RIDER
Norm AVERAGE
Tarries LOITERS
Turn on edge UPEND
Plane testers (4,6) TESTPILOTS
Indolence IDLENESS
Haul strenuously HEAVE
Diversions AMUSEMENTS
Pulled from ground UPROOTED
Seat CHAIR
Latent DORMANT
Wander (of river) MEANDER
Around (that date) CIRCA
More liberated FREER
Regrettably ALAS
Career golfer PRO