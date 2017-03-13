Metro Crossword Answers March 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Thrown aside (4,4)
|CASTAWAY
|Invasion fleet
|ARMADA
|Schnitzel coating
|BREADCRUMBS
|Golfing standard
|PAR
|Fire powder
|ASH
|Bundled (hay)
|BALED
|Knack
|FLAIR
|Do well, pass with … (6,7)
|FLYINGCOLOURS
|Underrated
|MISCALCULATED
|Peru beast
|LLAMA
|Silly
|INANE
|Polish
|RUB
|Steal from
|ROB
|Irritation
|AGGRAVATION
|Perfumes
|SCENTS
|Get a word in …
|EDGEWAYS
|Hooded snakes
|COBRAS
|Glimpse
|SEE
|Aloud
|AUDIBLY
|Fourth month
|APRIL
|Peaceful
|RESTFUL
|First Greek letter
|ALPHA
|Artist’s spray paint tool (3,5)
|AIRBRUSH
|Of healing
|MEDICAL
|Blows
|HUFFS
|Cutting with razor
|NICKING
|Goat mammary gland
|UDDER
|Beseeches
|IMPLORES
|Unrelenting
|ADAMANT
|Adolescent
|TEENAGE
|Steaks (1-5)
|TBONES
|Saunter
|AMBLE
|Prize
|AWARD
|Irish activist group (1,1,1)
|IRA