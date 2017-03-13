Metro Crossword Answers March 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Thrown aside (4,4) CASTAWAY
Invasion fleet ARMADA
Schnitzel coating BREADCRUMBS
Golfing standard PAR
Fire powder ASH
Bundled (hay) BALED
Knack FLAIR
Do well, pass with … (6,7) FLYINGCOLOURS
Underrated MISCALCULATED
Peru beast LLAMA
Silly INANE
Polish RUB
Steal from ROB
Irritation AGGRAVATION
Perfumes SCENTS
Get a word in … EDGEWAYS
Hooded snakes COBRAS
Glimpse SEE
Aloud AUDIBLY
Fourth month APRIL
Peaceful RESTFUL
First Greek letter ALPHA
Artist’s spray paint tool (3,5) AIRBRUSH
Of healing MEDICAL
Blows HUFFS
Cutting with razor NICKING
Goat mammary gland UDDER
Beseeches IMPLORES
Unrelenting ADAMANT
Adolescent TEENAGE
Steaks (1-5) TBONES
Saunter AMBLE
Prize AWARD
Irish activist group (1,1,1) IRA