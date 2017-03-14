Metro Crossword Answers March 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Delirious FEVERISH
Fleet ARMADA
Overstated EXAGGERATED
Whistle ball PEA
Pat DAB
Latin American dance RUMBA
Cross IRATE
Ignoble DISHONOURABLE
Gem (8,5) PRECIOUSSTONE
Notions IDEAS
Praise highly EXALT
Computer input button KEY
Cry convulsively SOB
Host ENTERTAINER
Die PERISH
Approved ASSENTED
Beatles hit, Strawberry … Forever FIELDS
Through VIA
Compliments REGARDS
Rugby pack SCRUM
Redder RUDDIER
…, beta, gamma ALPHA
Stimulated AWAKENED
Hot beverage vessels TEAPOTS
Brooch BADGE
Rich OPULENT
Fracture BREAK
Becomes estranged (6,2) SPLITSUP
Foot arches INSTEPS
Atrocity OUTRAGE
Crossbreed HYBRID
Cinder EMBER
Land units ACRES
Thou shalt … steal NOT