Metro Crossword Answers March 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Clutching or seizing GRABBING
Beggar PAUPER
Looking sideways GLANCING
Sufficient ENOUGH
Puts at risk ENDANGERS
Sept/Oct zodiac sign LIBRA
Gaunt BONY
Physics or chemistry SCIENCE
Deeply desired YEARNED
Small barrels KEGS
Best, … of the crop CREAM
Re-energised RECHARGED
Antiseptic lotion IODINE
Lose courage, get … (4,4) COLDFEET
Gaudy GARISH
Insulted OFFENDED
Retched or choked GAGGED
Oscars, Academy … AWARDS
Pork rasher BACON
Convent NUNNERY
Cancelling ANNULLING
System of water-pipes PLUMBING
Reboiled REHEATED
In present state (2,2) ASIS
Decorations ORNAMENTS
Hanging unlawfully LYNCHING
Fragrant mauve flower LAVENDER
School bedroom DORM
Commencement (4-3) KICKOFF
Assented AGREED
Reworked (text) EDITED
Confuse ADDLE