Metro Crossword Answers March 16th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Clutching or seizing
|GRABBING
|Beggar
|PAUPER
|Looking sideways
|GLANCING
|Sufficient
|ENOUGH
|Puts at risk
|ENDANGERS
|Sept/Oct zodiac sign
|LIBRA
|Gaunt
|BONY
|Physics or chemistry
|SCIENCE
|Deeply desired
|YEARNED
|Small barrels
|KEGS
|Best, … of the crop
|CREAM
|Re-energised
|RECHARGED
|Antiseptic lotion
|IODINE
|Lose courage, get … (4,4)
|COLDFEET
|Gaudy
|GARISH
|Insulted
|OFFENDED
|Retched or choked
|GAGGED
|Oscars, Academy …
|AWARDS
|Pork rasher
|BACON
|Convent
|NUNNERY
|Cancelling
|ANNULLING
|System of water-pipes
|PLUMBING
|Reboiled
|REHEATED
|In present state (2,2)
|ASIS
|Decorations
|ORNAMENTS
|Hanging unlawfully
|LYNCHING
|Fragrant mauve flower
|LAVENDER
|School bedroom
|DORM
|Commencement (4-3)
|KICKOFF
|Assented
|AGREED
|Reworked (text)
|EDITED
|Confuse
|ADDLE