Metro Crossword Answers March 17th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Let-up
|RESPITE
|Christening ceremony
|BAPTISM
|Overdue
|BELATED
|Float in the air
|HOVER
|Attain
|REACH
|Cost
|EXPENSE
|Governed
|RULED
|More rational
|SANER
|Clemency
|MERCY
|Gun (engine)
|REV
|Easter treat, hot cross …
|BUN
|Timber fasteners
|NAILS
|Strategic board game
|CHESS
|Stretchy material
|LYCRA
|Curved entrance
|ARCHWAY
|Internet letter
|Corn husks
|CHAFF
|Sovereign ruler
|MONARCH
|Fence planks
|PALINGS
|Exercised (power)
|WIELDED
|Bacon strips
|RASHERS
|Rounded spade
|SHOVEL
|Inborn
|INBRED
|Oval
|ELLIPSE
|Of plants
|BOTANIC
|Army chaplains
|PADRES
|Futilely (2,4)
|INVAIN
|Female parents
|MOTHERS
|Imps
|ELVES
|Monastery church
|ABBEY
|Human male
|MAN
|Repetitive strain injury (1,1,1)
|RSI
|Affirmative reply
|YES
|Make mess of (5,2)
|SCREWUP
|Climbs
|ASCENDS
|Non-intellectual
|LOWBROW
|Sold by lottery
|RAFFLED
|Tooth covering
|ENAMEL
|Sockeye
|SALMON
|Chinese fruit
|LYCHEE
|Packed for transport
|CRATED