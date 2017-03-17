Metro Crossword Answers March 17th 2017

admin Metro

Clue Solution
Let-up RESPITE
Christening ceremony BAPTISM
Overdue BELATED
Float in the air HOVER
Attain REACH
Cost EXPENSE
Governed RULED
More rational SANER
Clemency MERCY
Gun (engine) REV
Easter treat, hot cross … BUN
Timber fasteners NAILS
Strategic board game CHESS
Stretchy material LYCRA
Curved entrance ARCHWAY
Internet letter EMAIL
Corn husks CHAFF
Sovereign ruler MONARCH
Fence planks PALINGS
Exercised (power) WIELDED
Bacon strips RASHERS
Rounded spade SHOVEL
Inborn INBRED
Oval ELLIPSE
Of plants BOTANIC
Army chaplains PADRES
Futilely (2,4) INVAIN
Female parents MOTHERS
Imps ELVES
Monastery church ABBEY
Human male MAN
Repetitive strain injury (1,1,1) RSI
Affirmative reply YES
Make mess of (5,2) SCREWUP
Climbs ASCENDS
Non-intellectual LOWBROW
Sold by lottery RAFFLED
Tooth covering ENAMEL
Sockeye SALMON
Chinese fruit LYCHEE
Packed for transport CRATED