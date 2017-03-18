Metro Crossword Answers March 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Wander leisurely
|MEANDER
|Books of maps
|ATLASES
|… & lemons
|ORANGES
|Rail transport
|TRAIN
|Rib playfully
|TEASE
|Twist together
|ENTWINE
|Zodiac crustaceans
|CRABS
|Nude
|NAKED
|Becomes ragged
|FRAYS
|Poke one’s nose in
|PRY
|… only but also
|NOT
|Outfit (3-2)
|GETUP
|Tapering fruit
|PEARS
|Hang illegally
|LYNCH
|Sanitation
|HYGIENE
|Copy outline of
|TRACE
|Fall behind
|TRAIL
|Postal destination
|ADDRESS
|Infidel
|HEATHEN
|Wrongdoers
|SINNERS
|Digging tool
|MATTOCK
|Body of warships
|ARMADA
|Male bees
|DRONES
|Nuclear generator
|REACTOR
|Furiously
|ANGRILY
|Hear, … to
|LISTEN
|Harsh screech
|SQUAWK
|Jam & peanut butter
|SPREADS
|Purchaser
|BUYER
|Pester
|ANNOY
|Thick mist
|FOG
|Towards stern
|AFT
|Plant juice
|SAP
|Inscription on tomb
|EPITAPH
|Incited (5,2)
|EGGEDON
|Hopeless
|USELESS
|Display racks
|SHELVES
|Largest US state
|ALASKA
|Scabbard
|SHEATH
|Reveals secret (4,2)
|LETSON
|Subtle difference
|NUANCE