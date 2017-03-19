Metro Crossword Answers March 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Freedom of movement
|MOBILITY
|Profession, … work
|SOCIAL
|Decadence
|DEGRADATION
|Stunned, knocked …
|OUT
|24 December, Xmas …
|EVE
|Wants
|NEEDS
|Hot-air machine
|DRYER
|Rebuilding project
|REDEVELOPMENT
|Suspending a type of product
|DISCONTINUING
|Word-for-word
|EXACT
|Idiotic
|INANE
|Neckwear
|TIE
|No … or buts
|IFS
|Big-hearted
|MAGNANIMOUS
|Inter in mausoleum
|ENTOMB
|Striped brightly
|STREAKED
|Very small person
|MIDGET
|Large
|BIG
|Well educated
|LEARNED
|Make fun of
|TEASE
|Confessed (5,2)
|OWNEDUP
|Elephant poacher’s cache
|IVORY
|Able to read & write
|LITERATE
|Diabetic’s preparation
|INSULIN
|High-ranking lords
|EARLS
|Appraising
|VETTING
|Number following seven
|EIGHT
|Sticky (tape)
|ADHESIVE
|Most favourable
|OPTIMUM
|Make list of
|ITEMISE
|Tightened (muscles)
|TENSED
|Valuable possession
|ASSET
|Separately
|APART
|Acorn bearer
|OAK