Metro Crossword Answers March 1st 2017

admin Metro

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
December conifer (4,4) XMASTREE
On the plane ABOARD
Study of ancient remains ARCHAEOLOGY
Buddy PAL
Unborn chick EGG
At an advantage (3-2) ONEUP
Man-made fibre NYLON
Misfortunes MISADVENTURES
Tills (4,9) CASHREGISTERS
Speak in public ORATE
Application USAGE
Uncouth boy YOB
Contribute ADD
Subjugation ENSLAVEMENT
Bed linen items SHEETS
Train stops STATIONS
Took bone photos (1-5) XRAYED
South African ruling party (1,1,1) ANC
Tea-making vessels TEAPOTS
Inspire EVOKE
Rifle blade BAYONET
Greatly dismay APPAL
Dreariness DULLNESS
Persecute OPPRESS
Sports matches GAMES
Underground shelters DUGOUTS
Dicey RISKY
University students SCHOLARS
Vote in again (2-5) REELECT
Component ELEMENT
Eases off ABATES
Befuddle ADDLE
Expect AWAIT
Self-pride EGO