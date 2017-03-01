Metro Crossword Answers March 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|December conifer (4,4)
|XMASTREE
|On the plane
|ABOARD
|Study of ancient remains
|ARCHAEOLOGY
|Buddy
|PAL
|Unborn chick
|EGG
|At an advantage (3-2)
|ONEUP
|Man-made fibre
|NYLON
|Misfortunes
|MISADVENTURES
|Tills (4,9)
|CASHREGISTERS
|Speak in public
|ORATE
|Application
|USAGE
|Uncouth boy
|YOB
|Contribute
|ADD
|Subjugation
|ENSLAVEMENT
|Bed linen items
|SHEETS
|Train stops
|STATIONS
|Took bone photos (1-5)
|XRAYED
|South African ruling party (1,1,1)
|ANC
|Tea-making vessels
|TEAPOTS
|Inspire
|EVOKE
|Rifle blade
|BAYONET
|Greatly dismay
|APPAL
|Dreariness
|DULLNESS
|Persecute
|OPPRESS
|Sports matches
|GAMES
|Underground shelters
|DUGOUTS
|Dicey
|RISKY
|University students
|SCHOLARS
|Vote in again (2-5)
|REELECT
|Component
|ELEMENT
|Eases off
|ABATES
|Befuddle
|ADDLE
|Expect
|AWAIT
|Self-pride
|EGO