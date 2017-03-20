Metro Crossword Answers March 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|In theatre wings
|OFFSTAGE
|Uproar
|OUTCRY
|Former lover (3,5)
|OLDFLAME
|Rang (of bell)
|CHIMED
|Quietening
|SILENCING
|Declare void
|ANNUL
|Overland journey
|TREK
|Drastic
|EXTREME
|Interested
|CURIOUS
|Sunbeams
|RAYS
|Hungry
|UNFED
|King Arthur’s wife
|GUINEVERE
|Piano adjusters
|TUNERS
|Decorative door-tappers
|KNOCKERS
|Got by (4,2)
|MADEDO
|Laziness
|IDLENESS
|Woodwind musician
|OBOIST
|Tamper with
|FIDDLE
|Hawk’s claw
|TALON
|Publicity device
|GIMMICK
|Sickly
|UNHEALTHY
|Bonded together
|CEMENTED
|Sang alpine-style
|YODELLED
|Man-eating giant
|OGRE
|Requested more stock
|REORDERED
|Familiarise
|ACCUSTOM
|Put to unworthy use
|PROFANED
|Weary moan
|SIGH
|Governed
|REIGNED
|Go back on deal
|RENEGE
|National head count
|CENSUS
|Compere
|EMCEE