Metro Crossword Answers March 21st 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Without commander
|LEADERLESS
|Explode, … up
|BLOW
|Edit (text)
|EMEND
|Dilute (5,4)
|WATERDOWN
|Part-exchanges (5-3)
|TRADEINS
|Zest
|GUSTO
|Concentrated scent
|ESSENCE
|Discolours through age
|YELLOWS
|Fancy dress
|COSTUME
|Nazi police
|GESTAPO
|Relative amounts
|RATIO
|Softest (of sound)
|QUIETEST
|Indigenous Australian
|ABORIGINE
|Roman moon goddess
|DIANA
|Starts golf match, … off
|TEES
|Incessant
|PERSISTENT
|Onion relative
|LEEK
|Nautical yes
|AYE
|Terminated
|ENDED
|Ocean phase (3,4)
|LOWTIDE
|Meet (requirements)
|SATISFY
|Coils
|LOOPS
|Browse without buying (6-4)
|WINDOWSHOP
|Squirms
|WRIGGLES
|Ploys
|RUSES
|Small berry
|REDCURRANT
|Emotionally unstable
|NEUROTIC
|Iridescent gems
|OPALS
|Ask
|ENQUIRE
|Unpowered planes
|GLIDERS
|Steak cut (1-4)
|TBONE
|Keeps us going, … us over
|TIDES
|Sour-tasting
|TART
|Unreturnable serve
|ACE