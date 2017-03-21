Metro Crossword Answers March 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Without commander LEADERLESS
Explode, … up BLOW
Edit (text) EMEND
Dilute (5,4) WATERDOWN
Part-exchanges (5-3) TRADEINS
Zest GUSTO
Concentrated scent ESSENCE
Discolours through age YELLOWS
Fancy dress COSTUME
Nazi police GESTAPO
Relative amounts RATIO
Softest (of sound) QUIETEST
Indigenous Australian ABORIGINE
Roman moon goddess DIANA
Starts golf match, … off TEES
Incessant PERSISTENT
Onion relative LEEK
Nautical yes AYE
Terminated ENDED
Ocean phase (3,4) LOWTIDE
Meet (requirements) SATISFY
Coils LOOPS
Browse without buying (6-4) WINDOWSHOP
Squirms WRIGGLES
Ploys RUSES
Small berry REDCURRANT
Emotionally unstable NEUROTIC
Iridescent gems OPALS
Ask ENQUIRE
Unpowered planes GLIDERS
Steak cut (1-4) TBONE
Keeps us going, … us over TIDES
Sour-tasting TART
Unreturnable serve ACE