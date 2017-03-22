Metro Crossword Answers March 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Eerier
|SPOOKIER
|Part of sentence
|PHRASE
|Rebellious youth
|TEARAWAY
|War fleet
|ARMADA
|Performing surgery
|OPERATING
|Play for time
|STALL
|Adjust (piano)
|TUNE
|Quite taken (with)
|SMITTEN
|Blind alley (4,3)
|DEADEND
|Inner drive
|URGE
|Canadian leaf symbol
|MAPLE
|Cancelled (6,3)
|CALLEDOFF
|Most recent
|NEWEST
|Computer facts program
|DATABASE
|Unowned pets
|STRAYS
|Fast spotted felines
|CHEETAHS
|Amusing TV genre
|SITCOM
|Gave green light to
|OKAYED
|Cuddly Aussie animal
|KOALA
|Inspect
|EXAMINE
|Pestering
|HARASSING
|From the menu (1,2,5)
|ALACARTE
|Sending via Internet
|EMAILING
|Eons
|AGES
|Pointlessly
|USELESSLY
|Scraps
|ODDMENTS
|Available personnel
|MANPOWER
|Farm bird
|DUCK
|Release from restraints
|UNLEASH
|Musical composition
|SONATA
|Proposals
|OFFERS
|Avoid (capture)
|EVADE