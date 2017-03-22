Metro Crossword Answers March 22nd 2017

Metro

Clue Solution
Eerier SPOOKIER
Part of sentence PHRASE
Rebellious youth TEARAWAY
War fleet ARMADA
Performing surgery OPERATING
Play for time STALL
Adjust (piano) TUNE
Quite taken (with) SMITTEN
Blind alley (4,3) DEADEND
Inner drive URGE
Canadian leaf symbol MAPLE
Cancelled (6,3) CALLEDOFF
Most recent NEWEST
Computer facts program DATABASE
Unowned pets STRAYS
Fast spotted felines CHEETAHS
Amusing TV genre SITCOM
Gave green light to OKAYED
Cuddly Aussie animal KOALA
Inspect EXAMINE
Pestering HARASSING
From the menu (1,2,5) ALACARTE
Sending via Internet EMAILING
Eons AGES
Pointlessly USELESSLY
Scraps ODDMENTS
Available personnel MANPOWER
Farm bird DUCK
Release from restraints UNLEASH
Musical composition SONATA
Proposals OFFERS
Avoid (capture) EVADE