Metro Crossword Answers March 23rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Block (artery)
|OBSTRUCT
|Small & delicate
|DAINTY
|Foolish
|NONSENSICAL
|Mum & …
|DAD
|Butterfly catcher
|NET
|Coach (team)
|TRAIN
|Odour
|SMELL
|Yuletide treat (9,4)
|CHRISTMASCAKE
|Misinterpret
|MISUNDERSTAND
|Update
|RENEW
|Stadium
|ARENA
|Heel & …
|TOE
|Illuminated
|LIT
|Naughty
|MISCHIEVOUS
|Fervent
|ARDENT
|Scampered
|SCURRIED
|Possessing
|OWNING
|Moral crime
|SIN
|Go back in (2-5)
|REENTER
|Country, … Rica
|COSTA
|Map books
|ATLASES
|Prod with elbow
|NUDGE
|Sang like the Swiss mountaineer
|YODELLED
|Picture theatres
|CINEMAS
|Filled tortillas
|TACOS
|Playground toys
|SEESAWS
|Business books review
|AUDIT
|Brolly
|UMBRELLA
|Male reporter
|NEWSMAN
|Non-professional
|AMATEUR
|Taunted
|TEASED
|Observed
|NOTED
|Moral principle
|ETHIC
|French affirmative
|OUI