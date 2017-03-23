Metro Crossword Answers March 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Block (artery) OBSTRUCT
Small & delicate DAINTY
Foolish NONSENSICAL
Mum & … DAD
Butterfly catcher NET
Coach (team) TRAIN
Odour SMELL
Yuletide treat (9,4) CHRISTMASCAKE
Misinterpret MISUNDERSTAND
Update RENEW
Stadium ARENA
Heel & … TOE
Illuminated LIT
Naughty MISCHIEVOUS
Fervent ARDENT
Scampered SCURRIED
Possessing OWNING
Moral crime SIN
Go back in (2-5) REENTER
Country, … Rica COSTA
Map books ATLASES
Prod with elbow NUDGE
Sang like the Swiss mountaineer YODELLED
Picture theatres CINEMAS
Filled tortillas TACOS
Playground toys SEESAWS
Business books review AUDIT
Brolly UMBRELLA
Male reporter NEWSMAN
Non-professional AMATEUR
Taunted TEASED
Observed NOTED
Moral principle ETHIC
French affirmative OUI