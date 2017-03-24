Metro Crossword Answers March 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Assign ALLOCATE
City district SUBURB
Misting up STEAMING
Layout DESIGN
Wild youths TEARAWAYS
Corn bundle SHEAF
Tinted DYED
Contented PLEASED
Leaves workforce RETIRES
The two BOTH
Teen heroes IDOLS
Enticement SEDUCTION
Offshore drilling platform (3,3) OILRIG
Sea floor (5,3) OCEANBED
Swimming style STROKE
Estimates (damages) ASSESSES
Resources ASSETS
Manoeuvring space LEEWAY
Punctuation mark COMMA
Beer stein TANKARD
Most apprehensive UNEASIEST
Cosmos UNIVERSE
Genuine (4,4) BONAFIDE
Immediately (1,1,1,1) ASAP
Measuring rod YARDSTICK
Betrayers TRAITORS
Baby buggy STROLLER
Waist band SASH
Dress tops BODICES
Short-haul plane AIRBUS
Positive electrodes ANODES
Long for CRAVE