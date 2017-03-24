Metro Crossword Answers March 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Assign
|ALLOCATE
|City district
|SUBURB
|Misting up
|STEAMING
|Layout
|DESIGN
|Wild youths
|TEARAWAYS
|Corn bundle
|SHEAF
|Tinted
|DYED
|Contented
|PLEASED
|Leaves workforce
|RETIRES
|The two
|BOTH
|Teen heroes
|IDOLS
|Enticement
|SEDUCTION
|Offshore drilling platform (3,3)
|OILRIG
|Sea floor (5,3)
|OCEANBED
|Swimming style
|STROKE
|Estimates (damages)
|ASSESSES
|Resources
|ASSETS
|Manoeuvring space
|LEEWAY
|Punctuation mark
|COMMA
|Beer stein
|TANKARD
|Most apprehensive
|UNEASIEST
|Cosmos
|UNIVERSE
|Genuine (4,4)
|BONAFIDE
|Immediately (1,1,1,1)
|ASAP
|Measuring rod
|YARDSTICK
|Betrayers
|TRAITORS
|Baby buggy
|STROLLER
|Waist band
|SASH
|Dress tops
|BODICES
|Short-haul plane
|AIRBUS
|Positive electrodes
|ANODES
|Long for
|CRAVE