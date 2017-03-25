Metro Crossword Answers March 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Stingiest MEANEST
Childhood illness MEASLES
Poetry reading RECITAL
Person, … being HUMAN
Below UNDER
Green gem EMERALD
Went white PALED
US bird, bald … EAGLE
Financial holding ASSET
Feather scarf BOA
Die-hard supporter FAN
Drugs (horse) DOPES
Leg joints KNEES
More ancient OLDER
Proficiently CAPABLY
Make contact, get in … TOUCH
Colloquial language SLANG
Gracefully stylish ELEGANT
Depresses SADDENS
Chores ERRANDS
Accidents MISHAPS
Beast ANIMAL
Worked well, … one’s keep EARNED
Travel dockets TICKETS
Natural gas METHANE
Refer subtly ALLUDE
Small pet canine LAPDOG
Arced out SHORTED
Exhilarate ELATE
Bad AWFUL
Also AND
Drink delicately SIP
… the season to be jolly (‘3) TIS
Ice performers SKATERS
Govern harshly OPPRESS
Cuddle EMBRACE
Beginnings ORIGINS
Evaded (capture) ELUDED
Plot SCHEME
Edible mollusc OYSTER
Fire-breathing monster DRAGON