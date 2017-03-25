Metro Crossword Answers March 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stingiest
|MEANEST
|Childhood illness
|MEASLES
|Poetry reading
|RECITAL
|Person, … being
|HUMAN
|Below
|UNDER
|Green gem
|EMERALD
|Went white
|PALED
|US bird, bald …
|EAGLE
|Financial holding
|ASSET
|Feather scarf
|BOA
|Die-hard supporter
|FAN
|Drugs (horse)
|DOPES
|Leg joints
|KNEES
|More ancient
|OLDER
|Proficiently
|CAPABLY
|Make contact, get in …
|TOUCH
|Colloquial language
|SLANG
|Gracefully stylish
|ELEGANT
|Depresses
|SADDENS
|Chores
|ERRANDS
|Accidents
|MISHAPS
|Beast
|ANIMAL
|Worked well, … one’s keep
|EARNED
|Travel dockets
|TICKETS
|Natural gas
|METHANE
|Refer subtly
|ALLUDE
|Small pet canine
|LAPDOG
|Arced out
|SHORTED
|Exhilarate
|ELATE
|Bad
|AWFUL
|Also
|AND
|Drink delicately
|SIP
|… the season to be jolly (‘3)
|TIS
|Ice performers
|SKATERS
|Govern harshly
|OPPRESS
|Cuddle
|EMBRACE
|Beginnings
|ORIGINS
|Evaded (capture)
|ELUDED
|Plot
|SCHEME
|Edible mollusc
|OYSTER
|Fire-breathing monster
|DRAGON