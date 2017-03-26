Metro Crossword Answers March 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Momentous
|HISTORIC
|Knife parts
|BLADES
|Billed
|INVOICED
|Preserved by freezing
|FROZEN
|Impeding
|HINDERING
|Religious sects
|CULTS
|AM, … meridiem
|ANTE
|Concentrated solution
|ESSENCE
|Reprimanded harshly
|SCOLDED
|Straightforward
|EASY
|Floor show host
|EMCEE
|Swindled
|DEFRAUDED
|Great fear
|TERROR
|Intro
|PREAMBLE
|Light satires
|SPOOFS
|Interfering people
|MEDDLERS
|Altitude
|HEIGHT
|Keeping for future use
|SAVING
|Martini garnish
|OLIVE
|List (articles)
|ITEMISE
|Songwriters
|LYRICISTS
|Fascinating
|DAZZLING
|Wicked
|SINISTER
|Giant monster
|OGRE
|Fell asleep (6,3)
|NODDEDOFF
|Fireproof material
|ASBESTOS
|Musical composition
|CONCERTO
|Dead as a …
|DODO
|Compel obedience to
|ENFORCE
|Fit for consumption
|EDIBLE
|Layabouts
|IDLERS
|Prize for achievement
|AWARD