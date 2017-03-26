Metro Crossword Answers March 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Momentous HISTORIC
Knife parts BLADES
Billed INVOICED
Preserved by freezing FROZEN
Impeding HINDERING
Religious sects CULTS
AM, … meridiem ANTE
Concentrated solution ESSENCE
Reprimanded harshly SCOLDED
Straightforward EASY
Floor show host EMCEE
Swindled DEFRAUDED
Great fear TERROR
Intro PREAMBLE
Light satires SPOOFS
Interfering people MEDDLERS
Altitude HEIGHT
Keeping for future use SAVING
Martini garnish OLIVE
List (articles) ITEMISE
Songwriters LYRICISTS
Fascinating DAZZLING
Wicked SINISTER
Giant monster OGRE
Fell asleep (6,3) NODDEDOFF
Fireproof material ASBESTOS
Musical composition CONCERTO
Dead as a … DODO
Compel obedience to ENFORCE
Fit for consumption EDIBLE
Layabouts IDLERS
Prize for achievement AWARD