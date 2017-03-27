Metro Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Metro March 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Large seaweed variety KELP
Russia’s first tsar IVAN
Citrus drink (6,5) ORANGEJUICE
20s/30s design style, Art … DECO
On top of ONTO
Tots up ADDS
Puff PANT
Was in session (of parliament) SAT
Head louse egg NIT
Rises of fortune UPS
Consume food EAT
Go astray ERR
Soap foam SUDS
Holy person SAINT
Contained HELD
Listen to HEAR
1000 grams KILO
Next to, by the … of SIDE
Female spouses WIVES
Smear DAUB
One, numero … UNO
Water spray JET
Entire number of ALL
Anaesthetic, laughing … GAS
Scientist’s workplace LAB
Placed LAID
Actress, … Thompson EMMA
Ill-defined issue, … area GREY
Writing fluids INKS
Undercover operative (6,5) SECRETAGENT
Decays ROTS
Information DATA
Personal glory KUDOS
Pinpointed LOCATED
Nudge PROD
Colony insects ANTS
Indian city, New … DELHI
Clever retort QUIP
Religious image ICON
Enterprise VENTURE
Cosy corners NOOKS
Banned pesticide (1,1,1) DDT
One-spot card ACE
Approaching NEARING
Oil ships TANKERS
Pale-faced ASHEN
America’s … Island RHODE
Dodgy SUS
Observed SAW
It is (poetic) (‘3) TIS
Date of birth (1,1,1) DOB
Dreariest DULLEST
US capital of Georgia ATLANTA
Yes in French OUI
Fruit conserve JAM
Fury ANGER
Die down ABATE
Brazilian dance, … nova BOSSA
… & nays AYES
Be brave enough DARE
Nervous EDGY
Brain MIND
